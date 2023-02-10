Sintex Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-875.33
-1,334.67
171.72
131.2
Depreciation
-281.75
-284.4
-142.16
-132.22
Tax paid
0.15
84.69
-35.74
-3.72
Working capital
-443.04
-1,337.18
-226.55
-491.47
Other operating items
Operating
-1,599.97
-2,871.56
-232.73
-496.21
Capital expenditure
0
2,644.43
2,259.69
-2,619.45
Free cash flow
-1,599.97
-227.13
2,026.96
-3,115.66
Equity raised
6,186.92
8,657.26
8,064.05
8,627.86
Investing
0.07
18.16
-12.7
-322.78
Financing
615.71
1,384.3
2,220.06
471.33
Dividends paid
0
0
5.94
13.87
Net in cash
5,202.75
9,832.59
12,304.31
5,674.62
