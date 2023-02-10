iifl-logo-icon 1
Sintex Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.3
(-2.13%)
Feb 10, 2023

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-875.33

-1,334.67

171.72

131.2

Depreciation

-281.75

-284.4

-142.16

-132.22

Tax paid

0.15

84.69

-35.74

-3.72

Working capital

-443.04

-1,337.18

-226.55

-491.47

Other operating items

Operating

-1,599.97

-2,871.56

-232.73

-496.21

Capital expenditure

0

2,644.43

2,259.69

-2,619.45

Free cash flow

-1,599.97

-227.13

2,026.96

-3,115.66

Equity raised

6,186.92

8,657.26

8,064.05

8,627.86

Investing

0.07

18.16

-12.7

-322.78

Financing

615.71

1,384.3

2,220.06

471.33

Dividends paid

0

0

5.94

13.87

Net in cash

5,202.75

9,832.59

12,304.31

5,674.62

