Sintex Industries Ltd Key Ratios

2.3
(-2.13%)
Feb 10, 2023|03:40:02 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.32

-40.78

49.51

104.2

Op profit growth

-138.99

-221.87

6.53

30.85

EBIT growth

-85.87

-302.1

25.3

11.77

Net profit growth

3.97

-985.79

5.65

-78.64

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.06

-20.6

10.01

14.04

EBIT margin

-4.95

-34.96

10.24

12.22

Net profit margin

-77.04

-73.85

4.93

6.98

RoCE

-0.84

-5.64

3.03

2.12

RoNW

-13.01

-8.32

0.85

0.7

RoA

-3.27

-2.98

0.36

0.3

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-21.8

-21.15

2.39

2.46

Dividend per share

0

0

0.1

0.25

Cash EPS

-26.5

-25.93

0

0.03

Book value per share

31.37

52.85

74.23

71.85

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.15

-0.02

7.51

7.39

P/CEPS

-0.12

-0.02

-3,332.5

488.34

P/B

0.1

0.01

0.24

0.25

EV/EBIDTA

33.91

-20.91

14.57

25.05

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

4.18

10.33

Tax payout

0.04

-6.4

-21.31

-5.15

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

18.18

78.01

82.25

271.98

Inventory days

31.83

82.31

53.12

77.23

Creditor days

-50.57

-46.96

-43.27

-123.56

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.1

0.79

-2.58

-2.51

Net debt / equity

3.45

2.05

1.2

0.87

Net debt / op. profit

47.58

-18.41

18.41

12.72

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-66.17

-73.48

-72.9

-71.19

Employee costs

-7.93

-9.26

-5.11

-4.99

Other costs

-17.82

-37.84

-11.97

-9.75

