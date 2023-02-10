Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.32
-40.78
49.51
104.2
Op profit growth
-138.99
-221.87
6.53
30.85
EBIT growth
-85.87
-302.1
25.3
11.77
Net profit growth
3.97
-985.79
5.65
-78.64
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.06
-20.6
10.01
14.04
EBIT margin
-4.95
-34.96
10.24
12.22
Net profit margin
-77.04
-73.85
4.93
6.98
RoCE
-0.84
-5.64
3.03
2.12
RoNW
-13.01
-8.32
0.85
0.7
RoA
-3.27
-2.98
0.36
0.3
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-21.8
-21.15
2.39
2.46
Dividend per share
0
0
0.1
0.25
Cash EPS
-26.5
-25.93
0
0.03
Book value per share
31.37
52.85
74.23
71.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.15
-0.02
7.51
7.39
P/CEPS
-0.12
-0.02
-3,332.5
488.34
P/B
0.1
0.01
0.24
0.25
EV/EBIDTA
33.91
-20.91
14.57
25.05
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
4.18
10.33
Tax payout
0.04
-6.4
-21.31
-5.15
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
18.18
78.01
82.25
271.98
Inventory days
31.83
82.31
53.12
77.23
Creditor days
-50.57
-46.96
-43.27
-123.56
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.1
0.79
-2.58
-2.51
Net debt / equity
3.45
2.05
1.2
0.87
Net debt / op. profit
47.58
-18.41
18.41
12.72
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-66.17
-73.48
-72.9
-71.19
Employee costs
-7.93
-9.26
-5.11
-4.99
Other costs
-17.82
-37.84
-11.97
-9.75
