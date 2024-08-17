Sintex Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
2,253.22
2,031.21
974.09
1,256.49
2,665.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,253.22
2,031.21
974.09
1,256.49
2,665.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
114.02
67.25
32.02
33.93
110.3
Total Income
2,367.24
2,098.46
1,006.11
1,290.42
2,775.71
Total Expenditure
2,801.76
1,745.24
1,367.44
1,520.91
2,279.99
PBIDT
-434.52
353.22
-361.33
-230.49
495.72
Interest
679.68
610.19
588.69
525.93
155.94
PBDT
-1,114.2
-256.97
-950.02
-756.42
339.78
Depreciation
196.61
197.64
212.57
213.79
170.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.35
0
-0.14
-5.68
31.41
Deferred Tax
0.34
-0.09
-0.09
-2.24
24.63
Reported Profit After Tax
-1,311.5
-454.52
-1,162.36
-962.29
112.79
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1,311.5
-454.52
-1,162.36
-962.29
112.79
Extra-ordinary Items
-531.63
0
-426.64
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-779.87
-454.52
-735.72
-962.29
112.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-21.89
-7.59
-19.57
-16.2
1.9
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
59.92
59.92
59.41
59.41
59.41
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-19.28
17.38
-37.09
-18.34
18.59
PBDTM(%)
-49.44
-12.65
-97.52
-60.2
12.74
PATM(%)
-58.2
-22.37
-119.32
-76.58
4.23
