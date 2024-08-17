iifl-logo-icon 1
Sintex Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2.3
(-2.13%)
Feb 10, 2023|03:40:02 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

2,253.22

2,031.21

974.09

1,256.49

2,665.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,253.22

2,031.21

974.09

1,256.49

2,665.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

114.02

67.25

32.02

33.93

110.3

Total Income

2,367.24

2,098.46

1,006.11

1,290.42

2,775.71

Total Expenditure

2,801.76

1,745.24

1,367.44

1,520.91

2,279.99

PBIDT

-434.52

353.22

-361.33

-230.49

495.72

Interest

679.68

610.19

588.69

525.93

155.94

PBDT

-1,114.2

-256.97

-950.02

-756.42

339.78

Depreciation

196.61

197.64

212.57

213.79

170.95

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.35

0

-0.14

-5.68

31.41

Deferred Tax

0.34

-0.09

-0.09

-2.24

24.63

Reported Profit After Tax

-1,311.5

-454.52

-1,162.36

-962.29

112.79

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1,311.5

-454.52

-1,162.36

-962.29

112.79

Extra-ordinary Items

-531.63

0

-426.64

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-779.87

-454.52

-735.72

-962.29

112.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-21.89

-7.59

-19.57

-16.2

1.9

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

59.92

59.92

59.41

59.41

59.41

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-19.28

17.38

-37.09

-18.34

18.59

PBDTM(%)

-49.44

-12.65

-97.52

-60.2

12.74

PATM(%)

-58.2

-22.37

-119.32

-76.58

4.23

