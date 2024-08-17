Sintex Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
Gross Sales
674.08
692.16
886.98
1,028.49
942.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
674.08
692.16
886.98
1,028.49
942.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
38.21
34.67
41.14
42.1
34.97
Total Income
712.29
726.83
928.12
1,070.59
977.63
Total Expenditure
1,236.82
713.04
851.9
921.8
805.94
PBIDT
-524.53
13.79
76.22
148.79
171.69
Interest
237.02
225.06
217.6
202.92
208.1
PBDT
-761.55
-211.27
-141.38
-54.13
-36.41
Depreciation
65.69
65.82
65.1
64.69
66.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.38
0.73
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0.11
0.23
0.48
0.72
Reported Profit After Tax
-826.86
-277.93
-206.71
-119.3
-103.25
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-826.86
-277.93
-206.71
-119.3
-103.25
Extra-ordinary Items
-531.91
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-294.95
-277.93
-206.71
-119.3
-103.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-13.8
-4.64
-3.45
-1.99
-1.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
59.92
59.92
59.92
59.92
59.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-77.81
1.99
8.59
14.46
18.21
PBDTM(%)
-112.97
-30.52
-15.93
-5.26
-3.86
PATM(%)
-122.66
-40.15
-23.3
-11.59
-10.95
