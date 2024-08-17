iifl-logo-icon 1
Sintex Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

2.3
(-2.13%)
Feb 10, 2023|03:40:02 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Sept-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021

Gross Sales

674.08

692.16

886.98

1,028.49

942.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

674.08

692.16

886.98

1,028.49

942.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

38.21

34.67

41.14

42.1

34.97

Total Income

712.29

726.83

928.12

1,070.59

977.63

Total Expenditure

1,236.82

713.04

851.9

921.8

805.94

PBIDT

-524.53

13.79

76.22

148.79

171.69

Interest

237.02

225.06

217.6

202.92

208.1

PBDT

-761.55

-211.27

-141.38

-54.13

-36.41

Depreciation

65.69

65.82

65.1

64.69

66.12

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.38

0.73

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0.11

0.23

0.48

0.72

Reported Profit After Tax

-826.86

-277.93

-206.71

-119.3

-103.25

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-826.86

-277.93

-206.71

-119.3

-103.25

Extra-ordinary Items

-531.91

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-294.95

-277.93

-206.71

-119.3

-103.25

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-13.8

-4.64

-3.45

-1.99

-1.72

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

59.92

59.92

59.92

59.92

59.92

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-77.81

1.99

8.59

14.46

18.21

PBDTM(%)

-112.97

-30.52

-15.93

-5.26

-3.86

PATM(%)

-122.66

-40.15

-23.3

-11.59

-10.95

