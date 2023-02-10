iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sintex Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

2.3
(-2.13%)
Feb 10, 2023|03:40:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sintex Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,757.14

1,757.14

59.92

59.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

759.38

776.67

-4,458.97

1,814.48

Net Worth

2,516.52

2,533.81

-4,399.05

1,874.4

Minority Interest

Debt

1,895.78

1,895.25

6,785.69

6,532.61

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4,412.3

4,429.06

2,386.64

8,407.01

Fixed Assets

3,336.88

3,419.17

3,492.46

8,371.36

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.59

4.56

4.54

40.16

Deferred Tax Asset Net

9.54

7.71

4.11

0

Networking Capital

999.49

874.92

-1,141.08

-24.55

Inventories

645.06

458.59

308.65

146.19

Inventory Days

31.58

Sundry Debtors

398.68

307.35

327.7

128.24

Debtor Days

27.71

Other Current Assets

268.11

300.86

286.28

1,154.04

Sundry Creditors

-276.68

-160.06

-159.91

-197.2

Creditor Days

42.61

Other Current Liabilities

-35.68

-31.82

-1,903.8

-1,255.83

Cash

61.8

122.7

26.61

20.05

Total Assets

4,412.3

4,429.06

2,386.64

8,407.01

Sintex Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sintex Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.