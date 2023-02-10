Sintex Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,757.14
1,757.14
59.92
59.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
759.38
776.67
-4,458.97
1,814.48
Net Worth
2,516.52
2,533.81
-4,399.05
1,874.4
Minority Interest
Debt
1,895.78
1,895.25
6,785.69
6,532.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4,412.3
4,429.06
2,386.64
8,407.01
Fixed Assets
3,336.88
3,419.17
3,492.46
8,371.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.59
4.56
4.54
40.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.54
7.71
4.11
0
Networking Capital
999.49
874.92
-1,141.08
-24.55
Inventories
645.06
458.59
308.65
146.19
Inventory Days
31.58
Sundry Debtors
398.68
307.35
327.7
128.24
Debtor Days
27.71
Other Current Assets
268.11
300.86
286.28
1,154.04
Sundry Creditors
-276.68
-160.06
-159.91
-197.2
Creditor Days
42.61
Other Current Liabilities
-35.68
-31.82
-1,903.8
-1,255.83
Cash
61.8
122.7
26.61
20.05
Total Assets
4,412.3
4,429.06
2,386.64
8,407.01
