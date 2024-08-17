iifl-logo-icon 1
Hind Syntex Ltd Share Price

1.45
(-3.33%)
Mar 11, 2020|03:21:03 PM

Hind Syntex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1.5

Prev. Close

1.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

1.5

Day's Low

1.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-1.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.84

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Hind Syntex Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Hind Syntex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hind Syntex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:18 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.23%

Non-Promoter- 14.55%

Institutions: 14.55%

Non-Institutions: 37.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hind Syntex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

13.18

13.18

12.73

12.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-15.24

-8.97

-6.07

-5.69

Net Worth

-2.06

4.21

6.66

7.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

25.06

42.9

40.43

40.42

yoy growth (%)

-41.57

6.11

0.01

5.66

Raw materials

-14.02

-14.35

-0.18

-2.05

As % of sales

55.95

33.46

0.46

5.08

Employee costs

-7.93

-14.12

-17.32

-15.81

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-6.26

-2.79

-0.59

0.15

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.67

-0.68

-0.63

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

-5.45

-2.26

0.45

-0.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.57

6.11

0.01

5.66

Op profit growth

78.91

1,558.66

-144.31

217.49

EBIT growth

124.66

375.14

-481.48

-20.87

Net profit growth

124.16

369.57

-517.56

-26.68

No Record Found

Hind Syntex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hind Syntex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Manish Kumar

Independent Director

M P Rajan

Independent Director

V S Crishna

Independent Director

Shailja Haldia

Whole-time Director

Hemant Vasant Ambekar

Director

Nirmal Kumar Maheshwari

Addtnl Independent Director

Alok Krishna Agarwal

Company Secretary

Swati Poddar

Additional Director

Neha Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hind Syntex Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1980, Hind Syntex (HSL) was promoted by Hind Films Pvt Ltd and Ravi Mohan, in association with the Madhya Pradesh Audhyogik Vikas Nigam. It has a unit each at Birgod and Pillukhedi, with a total installed capacity of 65,568 spindles for producing synthetic yarn of 20s viscose yarn, 2/40s polyester viscose blended -- both grey and dyed. Commercial production at the dyed section of the Birgod unit started in Apr.83. The Pilluktedi unit was commissioned in Mar.91. The company received the ISO 9002 certification for its Birgod unit. HSL installed 72,000 spindles at the Pillukhedi unit, on which commercial production commenced from Mar.95. It proposes to start construction of a new factory building to house 14,400 spindles, for which orders were placed in Dec.93. In 1995-96, the company installed 2880 spindles at Pillukhedi unit 2, which increased the total spindleage in Pillukhedi to 28,320. The company has also set up a 2 wind electric generaters of 225 kW each, at Jamgodrani Hills, near Dewas, through M P Windfarms. As part of the expansion plan, 2.5 MW Captive Power Plant was commissioned at Birgod on March 1, 2000.The company is planning to develop new varities of yarn,and improved process working as well as lowering the cost of production by improved productivity methods. Bank of India has sanctioned a Term loan of Rs.181.55 lacs for upgradation & modernisation of Birgod Unit under the TUF Scheme.
