SectorTextiles
Open₹1.5
Prev. Close₹1.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹1.5
Day's Low₹1.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-1.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.84
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
13.18
13.18
12.73
12.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.24
-8.97
-6.07
-5.69
Net Worth
-2.06
4.21
6.66
7.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
25.06
42.9
40.43
40.42
yoy growth (%)
-41.57
6.11
0.01
5.66
Raw materials
-14.02
-14.35
-0.18
-2.05
As % of sales
55.95
33.46
0.46
5.08
Employee costs
-7.93
-14.12
-17.32
-15.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-6.26
-2.79
-0.59
0.15
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.67
-0.68
-0.63
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-5.45
-2.26
0.45
-0.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.57
6.11
0.01
5.66
Op profit growth
78.91
1,558.66
-144.31
217.49
EBIT growth
124.66
375.14
-481.48
-20.87
Net profit growth
124.16
369.57
-517.56
-26.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Manish Kumar
Independent Director
M P Rajan
Independent Director
V S Crishna
Independent Director
Shailja Haldia
Whole-time Director
Hemant Vasant Ambekar
Director
Nirmal Kumar Maheshwari
Addtnl Independent Director
Alok Krishna Agarwal
Company Secretary
Swati Poddar
Additional Director
Neha Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hind Syntex Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1980, Hind Syntex (HSL) was promoted by Hind Films Pvt Ltd and Ravi Mohan, in association with the Madhya Pradesh Audhyogik Vikas Nigam. It has a unit each at Birgod and Pillukhedi, with a total installed capacity of 65,568 spindles for producing synthetic yarn of 20s viscose yarn, 2/40s polyester viscose blended -- both grey and dyed. Commercial production at the dyed section of the Birgod unit started in Apr.83. The Pilluktedi unit was commissioned in Mar.91. The company received the ISO 9002 certification for its Birgod unit. HSL installed 72,000 spindles at the Pillukhedi unit, on which commercial production commenced from Mar.95. It proposes to start construction of a new factory building to house 14,400 spindles, for which orders were placed in Dec.93. In 1995-96, the company installed 2880 spindles at Pillukhedi unit 2, which increased the total spindleage in Pillukhedi to 28,320. The company has also set up a 2 wind electric generaters of 225 kW each, at Jamgodrani Hills, near Dewas, through M P Windfarms. As part of the expansion plan, 2.5 MW Captive Power Plant was commissioned at Birgod on March 1, 2000.The company is planning to develop new varities of yarn,and improved process working as well as lowering the cost of production by improved productivity methods. Bank of India has sanctioned a Term loan of Rs.181.55 lacs for upgradation & modernisation of Birgod Unit under the TUF Scheme.
Read More
