iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hind Syntex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.45
(-3.33%)
Mar 11, 2020|03:21:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hind Syntex Ltd

Hind Syntex Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-6.26

-2.79

-0.59

0.15

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.67

-0.68

-0.63

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

-5.45

-2.26

0.45

-0.54

Other operating items

Operating

-12.37

-5.73

-0.81

-1.04

Capital expenditure

-0.22

0

-55.74

-3.52

Free cash flow

-12.59

-5.73

-56.55

-4.56

Equity raised

-17.04

-11.79

-11.16

-11.66

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

-0.08

0.08

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-29.63

-17.6

-67.64

-16.22

Hind Syntex Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hind Syntex Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.