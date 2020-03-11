Hind Syntex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-6.26
-2.79
-0.59
0.15
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.67
-0.68
-0.63
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-5.45
-2.26
0.45
-0.54
Other operating items
Operating
-12.37
-5.73
-0.81
-1.04
Capital expenditure
-0.22
0
-55.74
-3.52
Free cash flow
-12.59
-5.73
-56.55
-4.56
Equity raised
-17.04
-11.79
-11.16
-11.66
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
-0.08
0.08
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-29.63
-17.6
-67.64
-16.22
