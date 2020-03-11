iifl-logo-icon 1
Hind Syntex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.45
(-3.33%)
Mar 11, 2020|03:21:02 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

25.06

42.9

40.43

40.42

yoy growth (%)

-41.57

6.11

0.01

5.66

Raw materials

-14.02

-14.35

-0.18

-2.05

As % of sales

55.95

33.46

0.46

5.08

Employee costs

-7.93

-14.12

-17.32

-15.81

As % of sales

31.65

32.91

42.85

39.11

Other costs

-8.85

-17.63

-23.11

-22.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.33

41.1

57.15

54.71

Operating profit

-5.75

-3.21

-0.19

0.43

OPM

-22.94

-7.49

-0.47

1.08

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.67

-0.68

-0.63

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.14

1.1

0.29

0.34

Profit before tax

-6.26

-2.79

-0.59

0.15

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax rate

0

0

0

-7.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.26

-2.79

-0.59

0.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-6.26

-2.79

-0.59

0.14

yoy growth (%)

124.16

369.57

-517.56

-26.68

NPM

-24.98

-6.51

-1.47

0.35

