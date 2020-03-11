Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
25.06
42.9
40.43
40.42
yoy growth (%)
-41.57
6.11
0.01
5.66
Raw materials
-14.02
-14.35
-0.18
-2.05
As % of sales
55.95
33.46
0.46
5.08
Employee costs
-7.93
-14.12
-17.32
-15.81
As % of sales
31.65
32.91
42.85
39.11
Other costs
-8.85
-17.63
-23.11
-22.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.33
41.1
57.15
54.71
Operating profit
-5.75
-3.21
-0.19
0.43
OPM
-22.94
-7.49
-0.47
1.08
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.67
-0.68
-0.63
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.14
1.1
0.29
0.34
Profit before tax
-6.26
-2.79
-0.59
0.15
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
0
0
0
-7.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.26
-2.79
-0.59
0.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-6.26
-2.79
-0.59
0.14
yoy growth (%)
124.16
369.57
-517.56
-26.68
NPM
-24.98
-6.51
-1.47
0.35
