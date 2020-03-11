iifl-logo-icon 1
Hind Syntex Ltd Balance Sheet

1.45
(-3.33%)
Mar 11, 2020

QUICKLINKS FOR Hind Syntex Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

13.18

13.18

12.73

12.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-15.24

-8.97

-6.07

-5.69

Net Worth

-2.06

4.21

6.66

7.04

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.08

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-2.06

4.21

6.74

7.04

Fixed Assets

15.24

16.12

16.78

16.82

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-17.31

-11.92

-10.54

-9.97

Inventories

0

1.99

0.86

0.94

Inventory Days

0

16.92

7.76

8.48

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.1

0.05

0.01

Debtor Days

0.14

0.85

0.45

0.09

Other Current Assets

5.54

3.9

7.3

3.76

Sundry Creditors

-7.22

-9.43

-3.72

-1.5

Creditor Days

105.12

80.21

33.57

13.54

Other Current Liabilities

-15.64

-8.48

-15.03

-13.18

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.5

0.19

Total Assets

-2.06

4.21

6.74

7.04

