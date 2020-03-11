Hind Syntex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
13.18
13.18
12.73
12.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.24
-8.97
-6.07
-5.69
Net Worth
-2.06
4.21
6.66
7.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.08
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-2.06
4.21
6.74
7.04
Fixed Assets
15.24
16.12
16.78
16.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-17.31
-11.92
-10.54
-9.97
Inventories
0
1.99
0.86
0.94
Inventory Days
0
16.92
7.76
8.48
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.1
0.05
0.01
Debtor Days
0.14
0.85
0.45
0.09
Other Current Assets
5.54
3.9
7.3
3.76
Sundry Creditors
-7.22
-9.43
-3.72
-1.5
Creditor Days
105.12
80.21
33.57
13.54
Other Current Liabilities
-15.64
-8.48
-15.03
-13.18
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.5
0.19
Total Assets
-2.06
4.21
6.74
7.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.