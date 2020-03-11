Dear Members,

The Directors of your Company have pleasure in presenting the 35th Annual Report on the affairs of the Company together with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 st March, 2016.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Financial Results of the Company for the year under review are as under:-

(Rs. in Lacs) PARTICULARS 2015-16 2014-15 Revenue from operations (Net) 4042.91 3826.21 Profit / (Loss) before tax 15.37 19.44 Profit after tax 14.25 19.44

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Company proposes not to transfer any funds out of its total profit of Rs. 14.24 Lacs for the financial year to the General Reserve. DIVIDEND

The Board has not recommended any dividend on the Shares of the Company for the year under review.

STATE OF COMPANY’S AFFAIRS & GENERAL REVIEW

Your Directors have pleasure in informing you that the Company has achieved a turnover of Rs. 40.43 crores and earned a net profit of Rs. 14.24 Lacs.

Your Company anticipates that the moderation in the growth rates will show steady recovery in the short to medium term and the growth momentum will revive soon and it continues to be optimistic, as India is poised to recover moderately with industrial production gaining momentum.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

During the year under review, there has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Paid up Share Capital as on 31st March, 2016 is Rs. 12,71,86,000/- During the year under review, the Company has not issued any share with differential voting rights nor granted any stock options or sweat equity.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has not invited or accepted public deposits from public covered u/s 73 of Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014.

DIRECTOR & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In accordance with the provisions of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Manish Kumar, Director of the Company, retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible have offered himself for re-appointment.

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed both undertheActand SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management’s Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Corporate Governance is a key to improve efficiency, transparency, accountability & growth as well as enhancing investor’s confidence. Keeping this spirit, the Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of corporate governance and adhere to the corporate governance requirements set out by SEBI. The report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 forms an integral part of Annual Report. The requisite certificate from the Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of corporate governance is attached to the report on Corporate Governance.

DISCLOSURE RELATED TO BOARD, COMMITTEES & POLICIES

a) Board Meetings

The Board of Directors met 4 (four) times in the financial year ended 31st March, 2016 in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder on 30.05.2015,08.08.2015,07.11.2015 and 06.02.2016. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period as prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013.

The meeting of Independent Directors was held on 6th February, 2016 wherein the performance of non-independent directors and the Board as a whole including the Committees thereof for the financial year 2015-16 were reviewed. The Independent Directors at their meeting also assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Management and the Board of Directors of the Company.

b) Directors’ Responsibility Statement

Your Directors state that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2016, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 st March, 2016 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a ‘going concern’ basis;

e) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

c) Audit Committee

The Composition and terms of reference of the Audit Committee has been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report. There has been no instance where the Board has not accepted the recommendation of Audit Committee.

d) Nomination & Remuneration Committee

The Composition and terms of reference of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee has been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report.

The Policy of the Company for Directors selection, appointment & remuneration, including the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes independence of Director and other matters provided under section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, is disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report and forms part of this report.

e) Vigil Mechanism forthe Directors & Employees

In compliance with the provision of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Company has framed "Whistle Blower Policy" as vigil Mechanism for Directors & employees of the Company.

f) Internal Control System

The internal financial control with reference to financial statements as designed and implemented by the Company are adequate. During the year under review, no material or serious observation has been received from the statutory auditors of the Company for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

g) Risk Management

The Company has laid down well defined risk management mechanism covering the risk exposure, potential impact and risk mitigation process. The Board periodically reviews the risks and suggests steps to be taken to control and mitigate the same through a properly defined frame work.

In line with the new regulatory requirements, the Company has formally framed a Risk Management Policy to identify and assess the key risk areas, monitor and report compliance and effectiveness of the policy and procedure. The said policy is disclosed on the website of the Company under Investor Relation Section at http://www.hindsvntexltd.com.

h) Annual Evaluation of the Directors and Board

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Board has formulated a Performance Evaluation framework, under which the Committee has identified criteria upon which every Director shall be evaluated. A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration of various aspects of the Board functions, compositions of the Board, culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance. A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of the individual directors including the Chairman of the Board, on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgment, safeguard the interest of the Company. The performance evaluation of the Non Independent Directors and the Board as a whole including Committee thereof was carried out by the Independent Directors for the financial year 2015-16.

The Board expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

i) PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

None of the employee has received remuneration exceeding the limit as stated in rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS’ REPORT

a) STATUTORYAUDITORS

M/s. V. Singhi & Associates, Chartered Accountants, retire as Statutory Auditors at the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting and are eligible for re-appointment. The Audit Committee of Directors recommended the re-appointment of M/s. V. Singhi & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors to hold office from the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting. M/s. V. Singhi & Associates, Chartered Accountants confirmed their eligibility and willingness to continue to act as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2016-17, if re-appointed.

Further, the Statutory Auditors of the Company have submitted Auditors Report on the Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31 st March, 2016. The Statutory Auditors have drawn your attention towards certain notes attached to the accounts. The same are, however, self-explanatory and requires no comments.

b) SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Shri Neelesh Gupta, Practicing Company Secretary, as "Secretarial Auditor" of the Company to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year ended 31st March, 2016, pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014.

A Secretarial Audit Report given by M/S Neelesh Gupta, a Company Secretary in practice shall be annexed with the report as "AnnexureA".

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

As provided under Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 extract of the Annual Return prepared in form MGT-9 pursuant to Rule 12(1) the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is furnished in "Annexure B" which forms a part of this report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

During the year under review, the Company has not advanced any loans, provided any guarantees or made investments under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arm’s length basis. During the year, the Company had not entered into any contract / arrangement / transaction with the related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions.

Particulars of the transactions/contracts/arrangements of the nature as specified in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 entered by the Company during the year under review with related party (/ies) in the prescribed Form AOC-2 is attached as "Annexure C" and forms part of this report.

The Policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Company’s website under Investor Relation Section at http://www.hindsyntexltd.com.

DISCLOSURE OF ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNAL

No significant and material orders have been passed by any Regulator or Court orTribunal which can have an impact on the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The particulars under the provisions of Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in respect of conservation of energy and technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required to be disclosed is provided in "Annexure D" and forms part of this Report.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFTER THE BALANCE SHEET DATE

Except as disclosed elsewhere in this report, no material changes and commitments which could affect the Companys financial position have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and the date of this report.

OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

In order to prevent sexual harassment of women at work place a new act "The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition And Redressal)Act, 2013" has been notified on 9th December, 2013.

Your Company has set up an Internal Compliant Committee to look into complaints relating to sexual harassment at work place of any women employee. During the year under review your Company has not received any complaint of harassment.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors place on record their sincere appreciation for the valuable contributions and continued co-operations received by the Company from its bankers, other associates of the Company and Statutory Authorities.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors Place: Kolkata (Manish Kumar) (Vilas Agrawal) Date: 17th May, 2016 Director Whole-time Director

ANNEXURE-C FORM AOC-2

(Pursuant to clause (h) of sub-section (3) of section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014)

Form for Disclosure of particulars of contracts/arrangements entered into by the company with related parties referred to in sub section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arm’s length transaction under third proviso is given below:

1. Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions not at Arm’s length basis :

SI. No. Particulars Details (a) Name (s) of the related party & nature of relationship Nil (b) Nature of contracts/arrangements/transaction Nil (c) Duration of the contracts/arrangements /transaction Nil (d) Salient terms of the contracts or arrangements or transaction including the value, if any Nil (e) Justification for entering into such contracts or arrangements or transactions Nil (f) Date of approval by the Board Nil (g) Amount paid as advances, if any Nil (h) Date on which the special resolution was passed in General meeting as required under first proviso to section 188 Nil

2. Details of material contracts or arrangements or transactions at Arm’s length basis:

SI. No. Particulars Details (a) Name (s) of the related party Wearit Global Ltd. Ritspin Synthetics Ltd. (b) Nature of Relationship Three common Directors Four common Directors (c) Nature of contracts / arrangements /transaction By Agreement Purchase of goods (d) Duration of the contracts/ arrangements / transaction 10 years Assignment basis (e) Salient terms of the contracts or arrangements or transaction Job work agreement Sale of finished goods & purchase of fixed assets & Store consumable. (f) Date of approval by the Board 30/05/2015 08/08/2015 07/11/2015 06/02/2016

ANNEXURE-D FORM-A

Form for disclosure of particulars with respect to conservation of energy: A. Power and Fuel Consumption:

1. Electricity Current year Period ended on 31st March, 2016 Previous Year ended on 31st March, 2015 (a) Purchase Unit 296,92,174 294,03,766 (b) Total Amount 1633,18,007 1341,30,867 Rate / Unit (Including 308,529 Units generated through Wind Electric Generators and fed into MPMKWCL grid and 12,462,148 Units purchased from Open Accesses ) 5.50 4.57 (c) Own Generation i) Through Diesel Generators Units produced - - Units / Ltr - - Cost / Unit - - ii) Through Furnace Oil based Power Plants Units Produced - - Units/Ltr. - - Cost / Unit - - 2. Coal (Specify Quality and where used) Steam Coal used in boiler for Generation of Steam for Dye House Qty. (Tonnes) - - Total Cost - - Average Rate - - 3. Furnace Oil based Boiler - - Qty. (K. Ltrs) - - Total cost - - Average Rate - - 4. Others / internal generation (please give details) Qty. N.A N.A. Total N.A N.A Rate / Unit B. Consumption per unit of production N.A N.A

Standards (if any) Current Year ended on 31st March,2016 Previous Year ended on 31st March,2015 Product (with details) -- Synthetic Blended Yarn Synthetic Blended Yarn Unit - Kg Kg Electricity 3.43 (Units) 3.35 (Units) Coal (Specify quality) Steam Coal - (Kg) -(Kg)

ANNEXURE-E FORM -B

Form for disclosure of particulars with respect to Absorption Research and Development (R&D)

1. Specific area in which R&D carried out by the Company The Company manufactures standard product for which technology has established in past several years. The Company has started up gradation in auto coner machines from electrical, electronic and mechanical side to run single yarn resulting increase single yarn production. This also help product’s level. 2. Benefit derived as a result of the above R&D Company has introduced two new modern technology compressors from IRto replace old 24 compressors of reciprocating type. This will help to get better quality compressed air for improving yam quality with proper energy saving. Company is availing excess power from open Market through Open Access, resulting profit centreforthe Company. The Company has installed the YCP machine, resulting Moisture gain at the average of 0.5% gain per K.G. Also installed TOI & Premier IQ Uster machines at SQC department helping in perfect & accuracy in the testing TPI. 3. Future Plan of action Company has started to use old machine to make multifold Yarn. 4. Expenditure on R&D (a) Capital - (b) Recurring - (c) Total - (d) Total R&D expenditure as a percentage of total turnover

Technology Absorption, Adaptation and Innovation.

1. Efforts, in brief, made towards technology absorption, adaptation and innovation. : (a) The Company has installed Machinery to produce international quality Synthetic Blended Yam. Chute Feed System from Blow Room Line to Cards have been installed, resulting in uniform sliver and higher production. Autoconers, Two-for-One Twister Machines, Electronic yam clearers and splicer units on winding Machines etc. have been installed, to manu-facture uniform knotless yam. (b) Company has increased production efficiency and utilization by motivating existing work force. Output per day has increased due to better efficiency and utilization of the machine Multifold Polyester, PV yam has been introduced in the Company. It has a very good opportunity & opened a new export market for the Company. This Company has introduced imported fibre for production of 100% Polyester and PA/ yarn. Contribution has increased per kg marginally due to this newly introduced fibre. Company is now making Jumbo cone of 5.5 to 7 LGS for this 2 new Jumbo cone winding machines have been introduced. Further company is also introducing knot less yam multifold yarn. This will give an upper edge in export market. (c) During the year for improvement of Carding quality 2 Filter plants (one each of Air master make & Hena Tax make). Installation of 23 New Invertors gives power saving. Conventional nozzles are replaces by Auto misers in one more plant results into Power saving of around 30%. 2. Benefits derived as a result of the above efforts, e.g. product improvement, cost reduction product development, import The Company has been able to manufacture international quality yam by continuous improvement. 3. Incaseofimportedtechnology (imported during the last 5 years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year), following information may be furnished. No foreign technology has been imported bythe Company during Iast5years. (a) Technology imported - (b) Yearoflmport (c) Has technology been fully absorbed (d) If fully absorbed, areas where this has not taken place, reasons therefore and future plans of action.