Hind Syntex Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1980, Hind Syntex (HSL) was promoted by Hind Films Pvt Ltd and Ravi Mohan, in association with the Madhya Pradesh Audhyogik Vikas Nigam. It has a unit each at Birgod and Pillukhedi, with a total installed capacity of 65,568 spindles for producing synthetic yarn of 20s viscose yarn, 2/40s polyester viscose blended -- both grey and dyed. Commercial production at the dyed section of the Birgod unit started in Apr.83. The Pilluktedi unit was commissioned in Mar.91. The company received the ISO 9002 certification for its Birgod unit. HSL installed 72,000 spindles at the Pillukhedi unit, on which commercial production commenced from Mar.95. It proposes to start construction of a new factory building to house 14,400 spindles, for which orders were placed in Dec.93. In 1995-96, the company installed 2880 spindles at Pillukhedi unit 2, which increased the total spindleage in Pillukhedi to 28,320. The company has also set up a 2 wind electric generaters of 225 kW each, at Jamgodrani Hills, near Dewas, through M P Windfarms. As part of the expansion plan, 2.5 MW Captive Power Plant was commissioned at Birgod on March 1, 2000.The company is planning to develop new varities of yarn,and improved process working as well as lowering the cost of production by improved productivity methods. Bank of India has sanctioned a Term loan of Rs.181.55 lacs for upgradation & modernisation of Birgod Unit under the TUF Scheme.