SectorTextiles
Open₹9.75
Prev. Close₹9.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.64
Day's High₹9.9
Day's Low₹9.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹575.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.08
P/E0.02
EPS448.11
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.03
50.03
50.03
3.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
229.37
188.92
161.71
-949.77
Net Worth
279.4
238.95
211.74
-946.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
259.78
327.83
516.71
1,646.6
yoy growth (%)
-20.75
-36.55
-68.61
6.71
Raw materials
-91.83
-264.3
-825.8
-1,093.67
As % of sales
35.34
80.62
159.82
66.42
Employee costs
-66.39
-73.67
-89.06
-102.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-62.17
-807.17
-748.45
95.03
Depreciation
-40.89
-58.95
-52.07
-40.13
Tax paid
18.86
8.07
19.97
-34.69
Working capital
-37.13
-737.76
-611.04
219.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.75
-36.55
-68.61
6.71
Op profit growth
-95.31
4.25
-333.4
5.99
EBIT growth
-90.41
4.7
-385.19
9.18
Net profit growth
-94.58
9.69
-1,307.2
-3.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
191.22
219.3
127.94
74.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
191.22
219.3
127.94
74.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
100.27
62.76
89.72
1,178.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
500.75
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.88
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.13
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.55
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Piyush Viradia
Independent Director
Todd Robinson
Managing Director
Piyush Doshi
Chairman
Dev Thakkar
Executive Director
Vijay Thakkar
Independent Director
Paresh Jain
Non Executive Director
Tanam Thakkar
Non Executive Director
Shailesh Vora
Non Executive Director
Aayush Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Akshat Agarwal
Plot No C-3 MIDC,
Tarapur Indl Area Boisar,
Maharashtra - 401506
Tel: 91-2525-605704/05/06
Website: http://www.gbglobal.in
Email: info@mandhana.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Mandhana Industries Ltd is a vertically integrated textile and garment manufacturing company in India. The company produces fabrics for the domestic market and garments largely for exports. They are h...
Read More
Reports by GB Global Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.