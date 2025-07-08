iifl-logo
GB Global Ltd Share Price Live

9.3
(-4.62%)
May 31, 2021|02:28:31 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.75
  • Day's High9.9
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close9.75
  • Day's Low9.3
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)3.64
  • P/E0.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value575.13
  • EPS448.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.08
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

GB Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

9.75

Prev. Close

9.75

Turnover(Lac.)

3.64

Day's High

9.9

Day's Low

9.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

575.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.08

P/E

0.02

EPS

448.11

Divi. Yield

0

GB Global Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

28 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

GB Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

GB Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:39 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GB Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

50.03

50.03

50.03

3.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

229.37

188.92

161.71

-949.77

Net Worth

279.4

238.95

211.74

-946.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

259.78

327.83

516.71

1,646.6

yoy growth (%)

-20.75

-36.55

-68.61

6.71

Raw materials

-91.83

-264.3

-825.8

-1,093.67

As % of sales

35.34

80.62

159.82

66.42

Employee costs

-66.39

-73.67

-89.06

-102.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-62.17

-807.17

-748.45

95.03

Depreciation

-40.89

-58.95

-52.07

-40.13

Tax paid

18.86

8.07

19.97

-34.69

Working capital

-37.13

-737.76

-611.04

219.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.75

-36.55

-68.61

6.71

Op profit growth

-95.31

4.25

-333.4

5.99

EBIT growth

-90.41

4.7

-385.19

9.18

Net profit growth

-94.58

9.69

-1,307.2

-3.79

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

191.22

219.3

127.94

74.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

191.22

219.3

127.94

74.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

100.27

62.76

89.72

1,178.53

GB Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

500.75

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.88

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.13

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.55

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GB Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Piyush Viradia

Independent Director

Todd Robinson

Managing Director

Piyush Doshi

Chairman

Dev Thakkar

Executive Director

Vijay Thakkar

Independent Director

Paresh Jain

Non Executive Director

Tanam Thakkar

Non Executive Director

Shailesh Vora

Non Executive Director

Aayush Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Akshat Agarwal

Registered Office

Plot No C-3 MIDC,

Tarapur Indl Area Boisar,

Maharashtra - 401506

Tel: 91-2525-605704/05/06

Website: http://www.gbglobal.in

Email: info@mandhana.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Mandhana Industries Ltd is a vertically integrated textile and garment manufacturing company in India. The company produces fabrics for the domestic market and garments largely for exports. They are h...
Reports by GB Global Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the GB Global Ltd share price today?

The GB Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of GB Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GB Global Ltd is ₹3.08 Cr. as of 31 May ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of GB Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GB Global Ltd is 0.02 and 0.02 as of 31 May ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GB Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GB Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GB Global Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 31 May ‘21

What is the CAGR of GB Global Ltd?

GB Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -39.16%, 3 Years at 18.78%, 1 Year at 102.17%, 6 Month at 75.47%, 3 Month at 33.81% and 1 Month at 34.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GB Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GB Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

