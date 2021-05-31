GB Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-62.17
-807.17
-748.45
95.03
Depreciation
-40.89
-58.95
-52.07
-40.13
Tax paid
18.86
8.07
19.97
-34.69
Working capital
-37.13
-737.76
-611.04
219.88
Other operating items
Operating
-121.33
-1,595.81
-1,391.59
240.08
Capital expenditure
10.24
-12.66
2.54
173.6
Free cash flow
-111.09
-1,608.47
-1,389.04
413.68
Equity raised
-1,619.2
30.44
1,484.22
1,202.67
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
665.98
455.28
155.65
361.51
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,064.31
-1,122.74
250.82
1,977.87
