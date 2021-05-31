iifl-logo
iifl-logo

GB Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.3
(-4.62%)
May 31, 2021|02:28:31 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GB Global Ltd

GB Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-62.17

-807.17

-748.45

95.03

Depreciation

-40.89

-58.95

-52.07

-40.13

Tax paid

18.86

8.07

19.97

-34.69

Working capital

-37.13

-737.76

-611.04

219.88

Other operating items

Operating

-121.33

-1,595.81

-1,391.59

240.08

Capital expenditure

10.24

-12.66

2.54

173.6

Free cash flow

-111.09

-1,608.47

-1,389.04

413.68

Equity raised

-1,619.2

30.44

1,484.22

1,202.67

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

665.98

455.28

155.65

361.51

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,064.31

-1,122.74

250.82

1,977.87

GB Global : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR GB Global Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.