GB Global Ltd Balance Sheet

9.3
(-4.62%)
May 31, 2021|02:28:31 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

50.03

50.03

50.03

3.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

229.37

188.92

161.71

-949.77

Net Worth

279.4

238.95

211.74

-946.46

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

97.7

1,047.11

Deferred Tax Liability Net

30.8

31.19

38.38

38.72

Total Liabilities

310.2

270.14

347.82

139.37

Fixed Assets

230.52

266.89

389.71

436.75

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.16

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

6.78

0.38

7.19

0.34

Networking Capital

-5.07

-43.76

-105.85

-350.25

Inventories

12.07

4.49

7.56

5.81

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

29.28

7.22

9.2

7.92

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

255.03

184.57

19.29

22.46

Sundry Creditors

-59.71

-35.71

-13.58

-30.97

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-241.75

-204.33

-128.32

-355.47

Cash

71.82

46.61

56.75

52.53

Total Assets

310.2

270.13

347.8

139.37

