GB Global Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.03
50.03
50.03
3.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
229.37
188.92
161.71
-949.77
Net Worth
279.4
238.95
211.74
-946.46
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
97.7
1,047.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
30.8
31.19
38.38
38.72
Total Liabilities
310.2
270.14
347.82
139.37
Fixed Assets
230.52
266.89
389.71
436.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.16
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.78
0.38
7.19
0.34
Networking Capital
-5.07
-43.76
-105.85
-350.25
Inventories
12.07
4.49
7.56
5.81
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
29.28
7.22
9.2
7.92
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
255.03
184.57
19.29
22.46
Sundry Creditors
-59.71
-35.71
-13.58
-30.97
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-241.75
-204.33
-128.32
-355.47
Cash
71.82
46.61
56.75
52.53
Total Assets
310.2
270.13
347.8
139.37
