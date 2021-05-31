Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
259.78
327.83
516.71
1,646.6
yoy growth (%)
-20.75
-36.55
-68.61
6.71
Raw materials
-91.83
-264.3
-825.8
-1,093.67
As % of sales
35.34
80.62
159.82
66.42
Employee costs
-66.39
-73.67
-89.06
-102.38
As % of sales
25.55
22.47
17.23
6.21
Other costs
-129
-575.62
-163.73
-209.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
49.65
175.58
31.68
12.74
Operating profit
-27.45
-585.77
-561.88
240.73
OPM
-10.56
-178.67
-108.74
14.61
Depreciation
-40.89
-58.95
-52.07
-40.13
Interest expense
-0.92
-168.06
-138.05
-118.99
Other income
7.09
5.62
3.55
13.43
Profit before tax
-62.17
-807.17
-748.45
95.03
Taxes
18.86
8.07
19.97
-34.69
Tax rate
-30.34
-1
-2.66
-36.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-43.3
-799.09
-728.48
60.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-43.3
-799.09
-728.48
60.34
yoy growth (%)
-94.58
9.69
-1,307.2
-3.79
NPM
-16.67
-243.74
-140.98
3.66
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.