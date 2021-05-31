iifl-logo
iifl-logo

GB Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.3
(-4.62%)
May 31, 2021|02:28:31 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GB Global Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

259.78

327.83

516.71

1,646.6

yoy growth (%)

-20.75

-36.55

-68.61

6.71

Raw materials

-91.83

-264.3

-825.8

-1,093.67

As % of sales

35.34

80.62

159.82

66.42

Employee costs

-66.39

-73.67

-89.06

-102.38

As % of sales

25.55

22.47

17.23

6.21

Other costs

-129

-575.62

-163.73

-209.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

49.65

175.58

31.68

12.74

Operating profit

-27.45

-585.77

-561.88

240.73

OPM

-10.56

-178.67

-108.74

14.61

Depreciation

-40.89

-58.95

-52.07

-40.13

Interest expense

-0.92

-168.06

-138.05

-118.99

Other income

7.09

5.62

3.55

13.43

Profit before tax

-62.17

-807.17

-748.45

95.03

Taxes

18.86

8.07

19.97

-34.69

Tax rate

-30.34

-1

-2.66

-36.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-43.3

-799.09

-728.48

60.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-43.3

-799.09

-728.48

60.34

yoy growth (%)

-94.58

9.69

-1,307.2

-3.79

NPM

-16.67

-243.74

-140.98

3.66

GB Global : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR GB Global Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.