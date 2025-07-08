GB Global Ltd Summary

Mandhana Industries Ltd is a vertically integrated textile and garment manufacturing company in India. The company produces fabrics for the domestic market and garments largely for exports. They are having their presence across operations ranging from yarn dyeing to garment manufacturing. Their business includes designing, yarn dyeing, weaving, processing, dyeing and garment manufacturing.The company operates in two segments namely, Textiles and Garments. The Textiles segment produces greige and finished fabrics, such as cotton fabrics; yarn dyed fabrics; and embroidered, embellished, and blended cotton fabrics. The Garments segment produces various readymade woven garments, such as mens shirts; womens blouses, tops, dresses, and skirts; casual bottom wear; kids wear; sports wear; and jeans wear.The companys customers include Aditya Birla Nuvo (manufacturers of brands like Louis Phillipe, Van Heusen, Peter England and Allen Solly), Pantaloon Retail, ITC (manufacturer of brand Wills LifeStyle) and Turtle. Their overseas customers include brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Charles Vogele, RIP CURL, All Saints, Simint, Colins, Pepe Jeans and LAFUMA.Mandhana Industries Ltd was incorporated on July 25, 1984 as a private limited company with the name Mandhana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd. The company was promoted by four brothers of the Mandhana family. The company started their business operations as textile trading. In July 01, 1993, the company was converted into deemed public limited company.In the year 1994, the company entered into manufacturing activities by setting up a plant namely, Mandhana Dyeing Unit at Tarapur for processing and printing of fabrics. In April 18, 1995, the name of the company was changed from Mandhana Textile Mills Ltd to Mandhana Industries Ltd. In the year 2002, the company set up a Weaving House namely, Mandhana Weaving House Unit at Tarapur for production of greige fabrics, in order to meet their internal requirements. In March 27, 2002, the company was converted from a deemed public limited company to a private company whereby the name of the company was changed to Mandhana Industries Pvt Ltd.In the year 2003, the company set up a sales office in Delhi so as to facilitate their market expansion into northern region of India. In the year 2004, they established a modernized garment manufacturing unit namely, Mandhana Industries Export Division (Bangalore Unit) at Bangalore in order to meet their global garment demand. Also, they set up a sales office in Chennai.In the year 2005, the company set up a new modernized unit, namely Mandhana Weaving House (Shirting Division) at Tarapur for manufacturing various fabrics including cotton, polyester etc. Also, they set up a liaison office at Paris with the name Mandhana Europe in order to attain global image. In May 15, 2007, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the company was changed to Mandhana Industries Ltd. In the year 2008, the company commenced their commercial production at three garment manufacturing units set up at Bangalore. Also, they set up a design studio cum garment sampling house at Sewree in Mumbai. In the year 2009, the company commenced their commercial production at the modernized CDR/CBR processing unit at Tarapur, Maharashtra.The company plans to expand their yarn dyeing capacity to 3 million kg per annum, their weaving capacity to 30 million meters, their processing capacity to 51.6 million meters and garmenting capacity to 14 million pieces per annum.