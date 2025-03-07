This is for your information and circulation among the stakeholders that the Board of Directors of the Company met on Friday, 20th September, 2024 at 04.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 10th Floor, Dev Plaza, Opp. Andheri Fire Station S. V. Road, Andheri (West), Mumbai - 400 058 and concluded at 05.35 p.m. The Company has fixed the dates for book closure for the purpose of 01st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company for the FY 2024-25. Pursuant to section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR 2015, the register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from 23rd October, 2024 to 30th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.10.2024) Pursuant to section 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations 2015, we hereby enclose the gist of the proceedings of the 01st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 held today, i.e., Wednesday, 30th October, 2024 at 11.30 a.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024) Pursuant to Listing Regulations 2015, please find attached herewith the details of the voting results of the Extra-Ordinary Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 30th October, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. conducted at the registered office of the Company. We enclose herewith the Scrutinizer Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/10/2024)