To the Members of

GB Global Limited (Formerly Known as Mandhana Industries Limited)

Report on Audit of the Standalone financial statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of GB Global Limited (Formerly known as Mandhana Industries Limited) ("the Company"), which comprises the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph below, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit, its total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date

Basis for Qualified Opinion

As described in Note 6 of the financial statements we were unable to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence about the carrying amount of inventories including its quantity and valuation as at 31 March 2024 because complete details regarding inventories were not made available to us.

We draw attention to Note 33 to the financial statements, which states that the balances of trade payables, trade receivables, advances received, advances given (including capital advances), and Goods and Services Tax (GST) balances are subject to confirmation, reconciliation, and consequential adjustment, if any. As a result, we were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the amounts recognized for these balances.

We are unable to comment upon the resultant impact of the above on assets, liabilities, profit and reserves and surplus for the year ended 31 March 2024.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Other information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the companys annual report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with the governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone financial statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of the Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) Except for the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion above, we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) Except for the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(B)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Except for the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion above, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31 March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(A)(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(B)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and

according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts, including derivative contracts, for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) i The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been

advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

ii. The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii. Based on our audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (d) i and (d) ii above contain any material misstatement.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, there were no dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company.

f) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 01 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, however, the audit trail log is not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

g) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, managerial remuneration has been paid during the year and it has complied with section 197(16) of the Act.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone financial statements of GB Global Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i (a) (A) Based on the records examined by us and information and explanation given to us the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant, and Equipment.

(B) Based on the records examined by us and information and explanation given to us the Company have maintain proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular program of physical verification of Property, Plant, and Equipment by which almost all property, plant, and equipment are verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements is held in the name of the Company, except factory building situated at Sewri, Mumbai details of which are given below.

Description of property Gross Carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in the name of company Factory unit - Sewri 1475.46 lakhs Champaklal and sons None There is dispute over ownership of property.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year hence reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and records examined by us, the management of the Company has conducted physical verification of its inventories during the year, however proper records with respect to the details of the inventory were not made available to us and hence in the absence of proper records and reconciliation, we are unable to report on the impact of the discrepancies if any.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the Company has granted loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, during the year details of which are as below.

Particulars Amount (Rs. In lakhs) Aggregate amount provided during the year - Subsidiary Company 7460.00 - Others 3675.23 Balance outstanding as at 31 March 2024 - Subsidiary Company 18799.00 - Others 2229.50

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances are not prejudicial to the Companys interest except for the interest free loans given under clause 3(iv) of the Order.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal has not been stipulated and in the absence of such schedule, we are unable to comment on the regularity of the repayments of principal amounts.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no stipulated repayment schedule of principal, therefore we are unable to comment on total amount overdue for more than ninety days and reasonability of the steps for recovery of principal.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of our records of the Company, in the absence of stipulated repayment schedule we are unable to comment whether loan granted by the Company fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted except for the following:

Non Compliance of Section 186 Remarks, if any Name of Company/Party Amount Involved Balance as at Balance sheet date 1. Loan given at rate of interest lower than prescribed or no interest Reynold Shirting Pvt Ltd 2,84,67,146 2,84,67,146 No interest charged.

v According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder read together with our qualified audit opinion.

vi The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Act for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii Based on the records examined by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess have generally been regularly deposited by the company with the appropriate authorities except provident fund, employees state insurance where there have been serious delays in large number of cases. However, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) As mentioned in notes no. 27 to the standalone financial statements, pursuant to implementation of the resolution plan, there are no dues in respect of income-tax, sales-tax, service-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the Company, there are no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the

Company, the Company has not obtained any loans or borrowings from any lender. hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) is not applicable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and procedure performed by us, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of records of the Company, the company has not obtained term loans during the year hence, clause 3(ix)(c) is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long-term purpose.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

x (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records of

the Company, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company during the year has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause x(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi (a) Based on the audit procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanations given to

us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii As per information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, all the transaction with related parties is in compliance with section 177 & 188 of the Companies Act 2013, wherever applicable, and all the details have been disclosed in Standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedure, in our opinion the

Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors within the meaning of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year no such cash loss has been reported.

xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly clause 3 (xviii) is not applicable.

xix According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of the section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx) (a) and 3 (xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors report on the standalone financial statements

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of GB Global Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the following material weaknesses have been identified:

The Companys internal control system needs to be strengthened in respect of trade receivables, trade payables, advances to creditors, advances from debtors, and aging of these balances to ensure accurate and timely recognition, classification, and reconciliation of these accounts.

There are weaknesses in the internal control system for long-term loans and advances, including capital advances, which need to be addressed to ensure these transactions are properly authorized, recorded, and monitored.

The internal control over Goods and Services Tax (GST) balances requires enhancement to ensure proper reconciliation, accurate reporting, and timely compliance with regulatory requirements.

In the absence of sufficient and appropriate audit evidence to confirm the balances of the aforementioned accounts, we are unable to determine the potential impact of above on the standalone financial statements. This could result in material misstatements in the Companys assets and liabilities.

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement in the financial statement will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

In our opinion, because of the effects/possible effects of the material weakness described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has not maintained, in all material respects, adequate and effective internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements as at 31 March, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to the standalone financial statements criteria established by the entity for considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the Guidance Note").

We have considered the material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company, and the material weakness has affected our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company and we have qualified our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Managements and Board of Directors responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Management and Board of Directors of the company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements include those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.