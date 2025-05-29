Board Meeting 29 May 2025 23 May 2025

GB Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the company has decide to convene meeting of the Board of Directors on Thursday 29th May 2025 at 03:30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at 10th Floor Dev Plaza Opp. Andheri Fire Station S. V. Road Andheri (West) Mumbai - 400 058 inter alia to consider and approval of the Annual Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 and to discuss and approve other matters. Please find attached the outcome of the Board meeting for today i.e., 29th May, 2025 at the registered office of the Company, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2025)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2025 17 Mar 2025

Scheme of Arrangement & Inter alia, to consider and approve: 1. To consider and approve the amended draft scheme of merger by way of absorption between GB Global Limited and Dev Land & Housing Private Limited and their respective shareholders. 2.Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Please find attached the outcome of the Board meeting held today i.e., 21st March, 2025 at the registered office of the Company, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 21.03.2025)

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2025 24 Feb 2025

GB Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Company has decided to convene a Meeting of the Board of Directors on Friday 28th February 2025 at 04.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at 10th Floor Dev Plaza Opp. Andheri Fire Station S. V. Road Andheri (West) Mumbai - 400 058 inter alia to consider and approve the matters Please find attached the outcome of the Board meeting held today i.e., 28th February, 2025 at the registered office of the Company, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 28.02.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 7 Feb 2025

GB Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Company has decided to convene a Meeting of the Board of Directors on Friday 14th February 2025 at 03.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at 10th Floor Dev Plaza Opp. Andheri Fire Station S. V. Road Andheri (West) Mumbai - 400 058 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024 and to discuss and approve other matters. Please find attached the outcome of the Board meeting held today i.e., 14th February, 2025 at the registered office of the Company, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 21 Dec 2024

GB Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Company has decided to convene a Meeting of the Board of Directors on Friday 27th December 2024 at 04.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at 10th Floor Dev Plaza Opp. Andheri Fire Station S. V. Road Andheri (West) Mumbai - 400 058. Please find attached the outcome of the Board meeting held today i.e., 27th December, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/12/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 27 Nov 2024

GB Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Company has decided to convene a Meeting of the Board of Directors on Wednesday 04th December 2024 at 04.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at 10th Floor Dev Plaza Opp. Andheri Fire Station S. V. Road Andheri (West) Mumbai - 400 058. Please find attached the outcome of the Board meeting held today i.e., 04th December, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

GB Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the Company has decided to convene Meeting of the Board of Directors on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 04:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at 10th Floor Dev Plaza Opp. Andheri Fire Station S. V. Road Andheri (West) Mumbai - 400 058 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer and to discuss and approve other matters. This is for your information and circulation among the stakeholders that the Board of Directors of the Company met on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 at 04.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 10th Floor, Dev Plaza, Opp. Andheri Fire Station S. V. Road, Andheri (West), Mumbai - 400 058 and concluded at 06.15 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Sep 2024 13 Sep 2024

GB Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Company has decided to convene a Meeting of the Board of Directors on Friday 20th September 2024 at 04.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at 10th Floor Dev Plaza Opp. Andheri Fire Station S. V. Road Andheri (West) Mumbai - 400 058. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the Company wishes to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 20th September, 2024 have approved the alteration in the Object Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company. This is for your information and circulation among the stakeholders that the Board of Directors of the Company met on Friday, 20th September, 2024 at 04.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 10th Floor, Dev Plaza, Opp. Andheri Fire Station S. V. Road, Andheri (West), Mumbai - 400 058 and concluded at 05.35 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.09.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

GB Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Company has decided to convene a Meeting of the Board of Directors on Wednesday 04th September 2024 at 04.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at 10th Floor Dev Plaza Opp. Andheri Fire Station S. V. Road Andheri (West) Mumbai - 400 058.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024