SectorTextiles
Open₹311.85
Prev. Close₹310.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹32.32
Day's High₹312
Day's Low₹295.3
52 Week's High₹452.2
52 Week's Low₹229
Book Value₹542.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)175.44
P/E10.15
EPS30.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.94
5.94
5.94
5.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
241.53
233.89
258.2
66.76
Net Worth
247.47
239.83
264.14
72.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
45.3
51.28
59.18
51.51
yoy growth (%)
-11.64
-13.35
14.87
-21.73
Raw materials
-14.59
-17.96
-20.81
-16.09
As % of sales
32.21
35.04
35.16
31.23
Employee costs
-11.96
-12.51
-24.26
-18.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.41
-6.4
-9.7
17.6
Depreciation
-3.87
-3.95
-5.17
-6.06
Tax paid
-0.7
-1.01
4.91
-3.07
Working capital
18.25
22.37
-17.88
8.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.64
-13.35
14.87
-21.73
Op profit growth
-269.14
-83.67
107.12
-178.88
EBIT growth
-135.84
-50.29
-137.49
10.83
Net profit growth
-78.73
-76.54
-222.62
6.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
55.46
66.11
66.51
53.98
61.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
55.46
66.11
66.51
53.98
61.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.92
12.59
226.16
3.45
4.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Prashant K Trivedi
Deputy Chairman
M K Trivedi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Darshan Bhatia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Chirag Manubhai Shah
Non Executive Director
J M Kothari
Executive Director
Sanjeevkumar Karkamkar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
GURUDAS VISHWAS ARAS
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd
Summary
Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd (ICCCL) was incorporated in July, 1955 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company in January, 1976. The company was promoted as a joint venture between two British companies -- The English Card Clothing Company and the Carclo Engineering group. The Company carries out its business in the card clothing and real estate segments.ICCCL manufactures card clothing suitable for all types of fibres requiring carding, ie, all the natural fibres and manmade fibres in staple form. It also has a 100% EOU at Ahmedabad. The company came out with a rights issue (premium : Rs 70) aggregating Rs 10.4 cr in Dec.93, to provide for normal capital expenditure and participated in a joint venture with Spindelfabrik Suessen Schurr, Stahlecker & Grill, Germany, which it had undertook to manufacture of textile machinery equipment. Due to recession in textile industries in the Domestic and Overseas market, the company diversified its project and participate in a Joint Venture with Texmaticc India Ltd, and invested Rs 25 Lac. The Residential housing Project of Nirvan Builders and Developers Ltd. in which company particiapted & received advance for sale of major part of its investment in project. Garnett Wire Ltd, a U.K. Company, in which ICCCL has 60% of issued share capital, this is second year of investment by the ICCCL.The Company purchased 940 shares of Rs. 100 each at an aggregate price of Rs. 23,000 of Shivraj Sugar and Allied Pro
Read More
The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹295.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd is ₹175.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd is 10.15 and 0.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd is ₹229 and ₹452.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.40%, 3 Years at 3.81%, 1 Year at 8.52%, 6 Month at 15.97%, 3 Month at 16.27% and 1 Month at 15.56%.
