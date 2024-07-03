iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd Share Price

295.3
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:44:50 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open311.85
  • Day's High312
  • 52 Wk High452.2
  • Prev. Close310.8
  • Day's Low295.3
  • 52 Wk Low 229
  • Turnover (lac)32.32
  • P/E10.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value542.86
  • EPS30.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)175.44
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

311.85

Prev. Close

310.8

Turnover(Lac.)

32.32

Day's High

312

Day's Low

295.3

52 Week's High

452.2

52 Week's Low

229

Book Value

542.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

175.44

P/E

10.15

EPS

30.74

Divi. Yield

0

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.32%

Foreign: 67.32%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.25%

Institutions: 0.25%

Non-Institutions: 32.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.94

5.94

5.94

5.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

241.53

233.89

258.2

66.76

Net Worth

247.47

239.83

264.14

72.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

45.3

51.28

59.18

51.51

yoy growth (%)

-11.64

-13.35

14.87

-21.73

Raw materials

-14.59

-17.96

-20.81

-16.09

As % of sales

32.21

35.04

35.16

31.23

Employee costs

-11.96

-12.51

-24.26

-18.94

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.41

-6.4

-9.7

17.6

Depreciation

-3.87

-3.95

-5.17

-6.06

Tax paid

-0.7

-1.01

4.91

-3.07

Working capital

18.25

22.37

-17.88

8.39

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.64

-13.35

14.87

-21.73

Op profit growth

-269.14

-83.67

107.12

-178.88

EBIT growth

-135.84

-50.29

-137.49

10.83

Net profit growth

-78.73

-76.54

-222.62

6.78

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

55.46

66.11

66.51

53.98

61.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

55.46

66.11

66.51

53.98

61.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.92

12.59

226.16

3.45

4.85

View Annually Results

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Prashant K Trivedi

Deputy Chairman

M K Trivedi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Darshan Bhatia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Chirag Manubhai Shah

Non Executive Director

J M Kothari

Executive Director

Sanjeevkumar Karkamkar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

GURUDAS VISHWAS ARAS

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd

Summary

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd (ICCCL) was incorporated in July, 1955 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company in January, 1976. The company was promoted as a joint venture between two British companies -- The English Card Clothing Company and the Carclo Engineering group. The Company carries out its business in the card clothing and real estate segments.ICCCL manufactures card clothing suitable for all types of fibres requiring carding, ie, all the natural fibres and manmade fibres in staple form. It also has a 100% EOU at Ahmedabad. The company came out with a rights issue (premium : Rs 70) aggregating Rs 10.4 cr in Dec.93, to provide for normal capital expenditure and participated in a joint venture with Spindelfabrik Suessen Schurr, Stahlecker & Grill, Germany, which it had undertook to manufacture of textile machinery equipment. Due to recession in textile industries in the Domestic and Overseas market, the company diversified its project and participate in a Joint Venture with Texmaticc India Ltd, and invested Rs 25 Lac. The Residential housing Project of Nirvan Builders and Developers Ltd. in which company particiapted & received advance for sale of major part of its investment in project. Garnett Wire Ltd, a U.K. Company, in which ICCCL has 60% of issued share capital, this is second year of investment by the ICCCL.The Company purchased 940 shares of Rs. 100 each at an aggregate price of Rs. 23,000 of Shivraj Sugar and Allied Pro
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd share price today?

The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹295.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd is ₹175.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd is 10.15 and 0.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd is ₹229 and ₹452.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd?

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.40%, 3 Years at 3.81%, 1 Year at 8.52%, 6 Month at 15.97%, 3 Month at 16.27% and 1 Month at 15.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.33 %
Institutions - 0.25 %
Public - 32.42 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.