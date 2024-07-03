Summary

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd (ICCCL) was incorporated in July, 1955 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company in January, 1976. The company was promoted as a joint venture between two British companies -- The English Card Clothing Company and the Carclo Engineering group. The Company carries out its business in the card clothing and real estate segments.ICCCL manufactures card clothing suitable for all types of fibres requiring carding, ie, all the natural fibres and manmade fibres in staple form. It also has a 100% EOU at Ahmedabad. The company came out with a rights issue (premium : Rs 70) aggregating Rs 10.4 cr in Dec.93, to provide for normal capital expenditure and participated in a joint venture with Spindelfabrik Suessen Schurr, Stahlecker & Grill, Germany, which it had undertook to manufacture of textile machinery equipment. Due to recession in textile industries in the Domestic and Overseas market, the company diversified its project and participate in a Joint Venture with Texmaticc India Ltd, and invested Rs 25 Lac. The Residential housing Project of Nirvan Builders and Developers Ltd. in which company particiapted & received advance for sale of major part of its investment in project. Garnett Wire Ltd, a U.K. Company, in which ICCCL has 60% of issued share capital, this is second year of investment by the ICCCL.The Company purchased 940 shares of Rs. 100 each at an aggregate price of Rs. 23,000 of Shivraj Sugar and Allied Pro

