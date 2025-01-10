Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.94
5.94
5.94
5.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
241.53
233.89
258.2
66.76
Net Worth
247.47
239.83
264.14
72.7
Minority Interest
Debt
22.53
20.58
18.95
21.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.73
Total Liabilities
270
260.41
283.09
95.08
Fixed Assets
32.79
47.62
49.11
40.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
186.01
156.48
34.1
9.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.7
1.47
1.76
3.75
Networking Capital
26.79
12.93
11.38
15.59
Inventories
8.25
8.96
6.73
8.37
Inventory Days
67.42
Sundry Debtors
10.95
14.25
11.66
9.88
Debtor Days
79.59
Other Current Assets
26.35
10.08
5.68
11.44
Sundry Creditors
-9.61
-8.88
-6.29
-6.42
Creditor Days
51.71
Other Current Liabilities
-9.15
-11.48
-6.4
-7.68
Cash
20.71
41.9
186.75
24.87
Total Assets
270
260.4
283.1
95.08
