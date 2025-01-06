Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.41
-6.4
-9.7
17.6
Depreciation
-3.87
-3.95
-5.17
-6.06
Tax paid
-0.7
-1.01
4.91
-3.07
Working capital
18.25
22.37
-17.88
8.39
Other operating items
Operating
13.26
10.99
-27.84
16.85
Capital expenditure
11.16
-0.89
0.51
0.4
Free cash flow
24.42
10.1
-27.32
17.26
Equity raised
123.49
137.26
194.25
175.18
Investing
-6.82
-49.45
1.51
12.69
Financing
4.06
5.69
1.68
2.76
Dividends paid
0
0
0
5.46
Net in cash
145.16
103.61
170.11
213.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.