Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

295.45
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Indian CardCloth FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.41

-6.4

-9.7

17.6

Depreciation

-3.87

-3.95

-5.17

-6.06

Tax paid

-0.7

-1.01

4.91

-3.07

Working capital

18.25

22.37

-17.88

8.39

Other operating items

Operating

13.26

10.99

-27.84

16.85

Capital expenditure

11.16

-0.89

0.51

0.4

Free cash flow

24.42

10.1

-27.32

17.26

Equity raised

123.49

137.26

194.25

175.18

Investing

-6.82

-49.45

1.51

12.69

Financing

4.06

5.69

1.68

2.76

Dividends paid

0

0

0

5.46

Net in cash

145.16

103.61

170.11

213.36

