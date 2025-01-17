iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd Key Ratios

316
(0.85%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:33 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.86

-14.27

10.81

-18.44

Op profit growth

-128.6

-74.04

83.01

-197.99

EBIT growth

-93.08

-39.13

-156.08

-50.12

Net profit growth

-54.48

-72.22

-310.13

-51.98

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.04

-3.24

-10.71

-6.48

EBIT margin

-0.58

-7.47

-10.53

20.8

Net profit margin

-4.21

-8.25

-25.48

13.43

RoCE

-0.34

-4.94

-6.67

11.29

RoNW

-0.88

-1.76

-4.82

2.11

RoA

-0.63

-1.36

-4.03

1.82

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.11

-11.21

0

18.91

Dividend per share

0

0

0

12

Cash EPS

-10.79

-20.34

-52

5.2

Book value per share

120.34

129.33

185.77

229.06

Valuation ratios

P/E

-32.84

-7.64

0

10.65

P/CEPS

-12.5

-4.2

-2.82

38.71

P/B

1.12

0.66

0.79

0.87

EV/EBIDTA

19.9

-124.17

-35.86

5.01

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

62.96

Tax payout

30.5

13.01

-48.69

-25.49

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

76.28

72.33

63.61

67.19

Inventory days

85.53

96.23

90.23

85.57

Creditor days

-55.58

-70.11

-58.54

-50.88

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.18

1.63

3.08

-7.15

Net debt / equity

-0.06

0.15

0.09

0.07

Net debt / op. profit

-8.27

-4.57

-1.03

-1.75

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-32.98

-35.37

-35.79

-32.47

Employee costs

-30.92

-27.69

-40.55

-37.13

Other costs

-35.04

-40.18

-34.36

-36.88

