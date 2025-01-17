Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.86
-14.27
10.81
-18.44
Op profit growth
-128.6
-74.04
83.01
-197.99
EBIT growth
-93.08
-39.13
-156.08
-50.12
Net profit growth
-54.48
-72.22
-310.13
-51.98
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.04
-3.24
-10.71
-6.48
EBIT margin
-0.58
-7.47
-10.53
20.8
Net profit margin
-4.21
-8.25
-25.48
13.43
RoCE
-0.34
-4.94
-6.67
11.29
RoNW
-0.88
-1.76
-4.82
2.11
RoA
-0.63
-1.36
-4.03
1.82
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.11
-11.21
0
18.91
Dividend per share
0
0
0
12
Cash EPS
-10.79
-20.34
-52
5.2
Book value per share
120.34
129.33
185.77
229.06
Valuation ratios
P/E
-32.84
-7.64
0
10.65
P/CEPS
-12.5
-4.2
-2.82
38.71
P/B
1.12
0.66
0.79
0.87
EV/EBIDTA
19.9
-124.17
-35.86
5.01
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
62.96
Tax payout
30.5
13.01
-48.69
-25.49
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
76.28
72.33
63.61
67.19
Inventory days
85.53
96.23
90.23
85.57
Creditor days
-55.58
-70.11
-58.54
-50.88
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.18
1.63
3.08
-7.15
Net debt / equity
-0.06
0.15
0.09
0.07
Net debt / op. profit
-8.27
-4.57
-1.03
-1.75
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-32.98
-35.37
-35.79
-32.47
Employee costs
-30.92
-27.69
-40.55
-37.13
Other costs
-35.04
-40.18
-34.36
-36.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.