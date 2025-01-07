Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
45.3
51.28
59.18
51.51
yoy growth (%)
-11.64
-13.35
14.87
-21.73
Raw materials
-14.59
-17.96
-20.81
-16.09
As % of sales
32.21
35.04
35.16
31.23
Employee costs
-11.96
-12.51
-24.26
-18.94
As % of sales
26.41
24.4
40.99
36.77
Other costs
-16.63
-22.04
-21.73
-20.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.72
42.98
36.72
39.13
Operating profit
2.1
-1.24
-7.62
-3.68
OPM
4.64
-2.42
-12.88
-7.14
Depreciation
-3.87
-3.95
-5.17
-6.06
Interest expense
-1.71
-2.78
-2.41
-1.83
Other income
3.06
1.57
5.5
29.18
Profit before tax
-0.41
-6.4
-9.7
17.6
Taxes
-0.7
-1.01
4.91
-3.07
Tax rate
170.86
15.83
-50.65
-17.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.11
-7.41
-4.78
14.52
Exceptional items
0.22
3.24
-13.02
0
Net profit
-0.88
-4.17
-17.81
14.52
yoy growth (%)
-78.73
-76.54
-222.62
6.78
NPM
-1.96
-8.14
-30.09
28.19
