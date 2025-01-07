iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

286.1
(-3.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:04:48 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

45.3

51.28

59.18

51.51

yoy growth (%)

-11.64

-13.35

14.87

-21.73

Raw materials

-14.59

-17.96

-20.81

-16.09

As % of sales

32.21

35.04

35.16

31.23

Employee costs

-11.96

-12.51

-24.26

-18.94

As % of sales

26.41

24.4

40.99

36.77

Other costs

-16.63

-22.04

-21.73

-20.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.72

42.98

36.72

39.13

Operating profit

2.1

-1.24

-7.62

-3.68

OPM

4.64

-2.42

-12.88

-7.14

Depreciation

-3.87

-3.95

-5.17

-6.06

Interest expense

-1.71

-2.78

-2.41

-1.83

Other income

3.06

1.57

5.5

29.18

Profit before tax

-0.41

-6.4

-9.7

17.6

Taxes

-0.7

-1.01

4.91

-3.07

Tax rate

170.86

15.83

-50.65

-17.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.11

-7.41

-4.78

14.52

Exceptional items

0.22

3.24

-13.02

0

Net profit

-0.88

-4.17

-17.81

14.52

yoy growth (%)

-78.73

-76.54

-222.62

6.78

NPM

-1.96

-8.14

-30.09

28.19

