Newspaper Publication - Information regarding 70th Annual General Meeting of the Company Disclosure under Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations regarding the record date and Book Closure for the purpose of 70th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to take .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.08.2024) Summary of the proceedings of the 70th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024)