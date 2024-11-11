|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|INDIAN CARD CLOTHING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to take place on Monday November 11 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and other business matters; This Notice is also available on the website of the Company at www.cardindia.com. You are requested to take the above intimation on record. Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on November 11, 2024 required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|11 Aug 2024
|INDIAN CARD CLOTHING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to take place on Wednesday August 14 2024 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and other business matters. This Notice is also available on the website of the Company at www.cardindia.com. You are requested to take the above intimation on record. Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on August 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|25 May 2024
|INDIAN CARD CLOTHING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to take place on Wednesday May 29 2024 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and other business matters. This Notice is also available on the website of the Company at www.cardindia.com. You are requested to take the above intimation on record. Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on May 29, 2024 The Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, together with Auditors Report thereon and declaration of unmodified opinion. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Annoncement under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations - Resignation of Mr. Alok Misra - Whole Time Director & CEO
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations.
|Board Meeting
|19 Feb 2024
|19 Feb 2024
|Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (Whole-Time Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|4 Feb 2024
|INDIAN CARD CLOTHING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to take place on Monday February 12 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 and other business matters; This Notice is also available on the website of the Company at www.cardindia.com. You are requested to take the above intimation on record. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, which commenced at 4:00 p.m. IST and concluded at 7.00 p.m. IST. In this meeting, the Board of Directors has, based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee, approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. In this regard, please find enclosed unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, together with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. You are requested to take the above intimation on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.