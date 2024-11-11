iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd Board Meeting

299.4
(5.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Indian CardCloth CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
INDIAN CARD CLOTHING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to take place on Monday November 11 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and other business matters; This Notice is also available on the website of the Company at www.cardindia.com. You are requested to take the above intimation on record. Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on November 11, 2024 required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202411 Aug 2024
INDIAN CARD CLOTHING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to take place on Wednesday August 14 2024 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and other business matters. This Notice is also available on the website of the Company at www.cardindia.com. You are requested to take the above intimation on record. Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on August 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202425 May 2024
INDIAN CARD CLOTHING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to take place on Wednesday May 29 2024 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and other business matters. This Notice is also available on the website of the Company at www.cardindia.com. You are requested to take the above intimation on record. Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on May 29, 2024 The Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, together with Auditors Report thereon and declaration of unmodified opinion. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202420 May 2024
Annoncement under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations - Resignation of Mr. Alok Misra - Whole Time Director & CEO
Board Meeting6 May 20246 May 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations.
Board Meeting19 Feb 202419 Feb 2024
Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (Whole-Time Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company
Board Meeting12 Feb 20244 Feb 2024
INDIAN CARD CLOTHING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to take place on Monday February 12 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 and other business matters; This Notice is also available on the website of the Company at www.cardindia.com. You are requested to take the above intimation on record. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, which commenced at 4:00 p.m. IST and concluded at 7.00 p.m. IST. In this meeting, the Board of Directors has, based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee, approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. In this regard, please find enclosed unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, together with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. You are requested to take the above intimation on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Indian CardCloth: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.