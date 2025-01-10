To the Members of The Indian Card Clothing Company Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opini?n

We have audited the standalone Financial Statements of The Indian Card Clothing Company Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of Material Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the standalone state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its standalone profit (including Other Comprehensive Income), standalone changes in equity and its standalone cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw your attention to Note 44 to the standalone financia! statements regarding management assessment with respect to impact of 2023 earthquakes in Turkey on business of Companys branch located therein. Based on the assessment performed, the management believes that no material adjustment is required to the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters Trade Receivable Our audit procedures included, but not limited to, following - Total value of Trade Receivables (Gross) as on 31st March 2024 is Rs. 1,334.30 Lakh and loss allowance against the same is Rs. 239.16 Lakh. Assessment of the recoverability of trade receivables is inherently subjective and requires significant management judgment. Timing of collection of dues from the customers may differ from the actual credit period. Significant judgment is required by the management to estimate the amounts unlikely to be ultimately collected. - We performed audit procedures on existence of trade receivables, which included reading and comparing balance confirmations with books, testing subsequent receipts and sales transactions for the samples selected. The recoverability of the Companys trade receivables and the valuation of the loss allowance is a key audit matter due to the significant judgement involved. - We obtained and verified age wise analysis of trade receivables as at March 31, 2024. - We have sought information and explanation from the management regarding status of receivables in respect of overdue receivables for the purpose of ensuring adequacy of provision. - We have also tested subsequent collections made from the overdue receivables. - We also considered historical reasonability of forecasting the loss allowance. Based on the above procedures performed, we did not note any material misstatements in the value of trade receivable disclosed in the financial statements. Valuation of investments Our audit procedures included, but not limited to, following - The company has total investments of Rs. 18,601.49 Lakhs which constitutes 64% of total assets of the company. During the year fair valuation gain is Rs 1,211.26 Lakh disclosed for under Other Income in the Statement of Profit and loss. - For the purpose of existence and valuation, we have verified independent balance confirmation, wherever received and account statement provided by the management as at March 31, 2024. Considering the significance of total value of investments to total assets and management judgements involved in respect of classification - We obtained term sheet or other contract documents to understand and evaluate classification and measurement criteria for various investments made by the Company. and measurement, Investments are considered as Key Audit Matter. - We also verified accuracy of realised and unrealised gain recognised in the statement of profit and loss account. - In case of investment in subsidiaries, we obtained and evaluated management assessment supported with the valuation report if any to confirm whether any adjustment is required on account of impairment of investments. Based on the above procedures performed, we did not note any material misstatements in the valuation of investment disclosed in the financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis; Board of Directors Report along with its Annexures included in the Annual Report (but does not include the standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon), which is expected to be made available to us after date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Management Discussion and Analysis; Board of Directors Report along with its Annexures included in the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the standalone financial position, standalone financial performance (including other comprehensive income), standalone changes in equity and standalone cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Financial Statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the

going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liqu?date the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. •

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A; a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except that the books of accounts relating to transactions effected at the branch office outside India are kept at the registered office of the Company and for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With reference to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, refer to our comment in Paragraph 2 (b) above, the books of accounts relating to transactions effected at the branch office outside India are kept at the registered office of the Company and refer to our comment in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below, on reporting under rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our sep?rate Report in "Annexure B".

h) As required by section 197 (16) of the Act; in our opinion and according to information and explanation provided to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act and remuneration paid to directors is not in excess of the limit laid down under this section.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements - Refer Note 33 to the Financial Statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 40(b)iv to the standalone financial statements, if any, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) the management has represented to us, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 40(b)iv to the accounts to the standalone financial statements, if any, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the information and explanation given to us and audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the management and as mentioned under sub-clause (iv)(a) and (iv)(b) above contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year.

(vi) Based on our examination, in absence of availability of necessary information, we are unable to

comment whether audit trail feature of the accounting software used by the Company was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with.

Based on our examination, the company, has used an accounting software for the purpose of payroll processing which is operated by a third party software service provider, for maintaining its books of account and in absence of SOC Type 2 Report we are unable to comment whether audit trail feature of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

For P G BHAGWAT LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 101118W/W100682 Abhijit Shetye Partner Membership Number: 151638 UDIN: 24151638BKGPRK3038 Pune May 29, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading, "Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date:

i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) The Property, Plant & Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. However, no physical verification was carried out by the Management during the year. Accordingly, the discrepancies, if any, could not be ascertained and therefore, we are unable to comment on whether the discrepancies, if any, have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in Note 2(a) on Property, Plant & Equipment and Investment Property, respectively to the financial statements and Note 13(b) on Assets held for sale, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations provided to us there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Hence reporting under clause 3(i) (e) of the order is not applicable.

ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory excluding stocks with third parties have been conducted at reasonable

intervals by the Management during the year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. In our opinion and based on the policy adopted by the management, the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of accounts.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees during the year, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable.

iii. (a) The company has made investments into two subsidiary companies and other parties consisting mutual funds, alt?rnate investment funds and bonds and granted any unsecured loans to one subsidiary company. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

The aggregate amount such loans granted during the year and balances thereof as at balance sheet date are as under-

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiary 33.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiary * 28.00

* The Company has made 100% provision towards doubtful oans against this loan as at year end.

(b) In terms of the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and records examined by us, investments made and loans provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all aforesaid loans during the year are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the aforesaid loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest as applicable.

(d) In respect of the aforesaid loans and advances in the nature of loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) In respect of the loans and advances in the nature of loans granted which has fallen due during the year, no renewal or extension were granted or no fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any loans, guarantees and security under Section 185 of the Act. The company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans given and investments made.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of employees state insurance, income tax, profession tax, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases, and is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. There are no arrears of statutory dues outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues of Goods and Service Tax, employees state insurance, provident fund, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The particulars of other statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax 16.08 FY 2012-13 Commissioner of Income Tax Maharashtra Tax on Entry of Goods in Local Areas Act, 2002 Entry tax 0.18 FY 1996-97 Octroi Department Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949 Local Body Tax 89.47 FY 2013-14, FY 2014-15, FY 2015-16, Assistant Commissioner of LBT Pimpri.

viii. In terms of the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and records examined by us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Hence reporting under clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable.

ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us,

except for interest on external commercial borrowings as described below, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender as at the balance sheet date.

Nature of borrowing Name of lender Amount not paid on due date (Rs. In Lakh) Whether principal or interest Number of days delay Remarks, if any External Commercial Borrowing Holding Company 14.89 Interest 22 Paid during the year. External Commercial Borrowing Holding Company 25.76 Interest 27 Paid during the year. External Commercial Borrowing Holding Company 3.91 Interest 35 Paid during the year. External Commercial Borrowing Holding Company 4.00 Interest 19 Paid during the year. External Commercial Borrowing Holding Company 26.43 Interest 21 Paid during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not availed any term loan during the year. The term loan outstanding as at year end has been utilized in the previous years. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not raised any funds on short term basis.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds during the year from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or pr?vate placement of shares or fully or partly or opt?onally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with

the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, report in the form ADT-4 as specified under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has not been filed. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Accounting Standard Ind AS 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the

size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit. However internal audit for the first six months of the year was not conducted as per the plan decided by the audit committee. Hence our comment is limited only to the period for which internal audit report was provided to us.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Therefore reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the Company is not

Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) Based on information and explanation given to us and as represented by the management, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during current financial year and immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation by statutory auditors during the year hence reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) As per Section 135 of the Act, the company is not required to spend any amount on Corporate Social

Responsibility (CSR). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

For P G BHAGWAT LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 101118W/W100682 Abhijit Shetye Partner Membership Number: 151638 UDIN: 24151638BKGPRK3038 Pune May 29, 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under the heading, "Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date:

Report on the interna! Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We were engaged to audit the internal financia! Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of The Indian Card Clothing Company Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial Controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit conducted in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Because of the matter described in the Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph below, we were not able to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis of audit opinion on an internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with

authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Disclaimer of Opini?n

According to the information and explanation given to us, during current year the Company is in the process of restructuring its finance and accounts function, including at its branch at Turkey, and some of its other support functions and thereby re-establishing internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements on criteria based on or considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Because of this reason, we were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for our opinion on whether the Company has internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and whether such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024.

We have considered the disclaimer reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, and the disclaimer does not affect our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company.