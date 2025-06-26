iifl-logo
Silky Overseas Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Silky Overseas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Silky Overseas Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

26 Jun, 2025|04:00 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Silky Overseas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4.46

3.85

3.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

10.68

0.75

-0.26

Net Worth

15.14

4.6

3.59

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Silky Overseas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

30.59

42.4915,588.87131.841.181,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

487.9

16.0514,111.38228.971.022,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

140

26.8213,605.3298.221.22,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

19.56

09,712.01-67.750912.91-38.07

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

354.45

36.439,284.8693.011.061,994.93136.91

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Silky Overseas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sawar Mal Goyal

Whole-time Director

Ananya Goyal

Independent Director

Shweta Bansal

Independent Director

Jay Kumar Shaw

Non Executive Director

Rishika Goyal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sakshi Sareen

Registered Office

F-1 Plot No.A-48 1st Flr BLK A,

Wazipur Ind Area Landmark Wazi,

New Delhi - 110052

Tel: 74040 88823

Website: http://www.silkyoverseas.com

Email: info@silkyoverseas.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Silky Overseas Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Silky Overseas Ltd share price today?

The Silky Overseas Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Silky Overseas Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Silky Overseas Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 26 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Silky Overseas Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Silky Overseas Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 26 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Silky Overseas Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Silky Overseas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Silky Overseas Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 26 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of Silky Overseas Ltd?

Silky Overseas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Silky Overseas Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Silky Overseas Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

