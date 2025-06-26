Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.46
3.85
3.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
10.68
0.75
-0.26
Net Worth
15.14
4.6
3.59
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
30.59
|42.49
|15,588.87
|131.84
|1.18
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
487.9
|16.05
|14,111.38
|228.97
|1.02
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
140
|26.82
|13,605.32
|98.22
|1.2
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
19.56
|0
|9,712.01
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
354.45
|36.43
|9,284.86
|93.01
|1.06
|1,994.93
|136.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sawar Mal Goyal
Whole-time Director
Ananya Goyal
Independent Director
Shweta Bansal
Independent Director
Jay Kumar Shaw
Non Executive Director
Rishika Goyal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sakshi Sareen
F-1 Plot No.A-48 1st Flr BLK A,
Wazipur Ind Area Landmark Wazi,
New Delhi - 110052
Tel: 74040 88823
Website: http://www.silkyoverseas.com
Email: info@silkyoverseas.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Silky Overseas Ltd
