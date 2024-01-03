Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
30.59
|42.49
|15,588.87
|131.84
|1.18
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
487.9
|16.05
|14,111.38
|228.97
|1.02
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
140
|26.82
|13,605.32
|98.22
|1.2
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
19.56
|0
|9,712.01
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
354.45
|36.43
|9,284.86
|93.01
|1.06
|1,994.93
|136.91
