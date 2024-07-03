iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GHCL Textiles Ltd Share Price

94.1
(-5.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open99.79
  • Day's High100.39
  • 52 Wk High123
  • Prev. Close99.79
  • Day's Low93.5
  • 52 Wk Low 68.15
  • Turnover (lac)283.31
  • P/E20.25
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value148.36
  • EPS4.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)899.46
  • Div. Yield0.5
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

GHCL Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

99.79

Prev. Close

99.79

Turnover(Lac.)

283.31

Day's High

100.39

Day's Low

93.5

52 Week's High

123

52 Week's Low

68.15

Book Value

148.36

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

899.46

P/E

20.25

EPS

4.93

Divi. Yield

0.5

GHCL Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 May, 2024

arrow

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 01 Jul, 2024

arrow

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

GHCL Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

GHCL Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.76%

Foreign: 5.76%

Indian: 13.39%

Non-Promoter- 22.12%

Institutions: 22.11%

Non-Institutions: 58.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

GHCL Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.12

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,366.64

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Net Worth

1,385.76

0

0

0

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

GHCL Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GHCL Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Vijaylaxmi Joshi

Independent Director

Manoj Vaish

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Jain

Non Executive Director

R S Jalan

Non Executive Director

Raman Chopra

Non Executive Director

Neelabh Dalmia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Lalit Narayan Dwivedi

Independent Director

Ravindra Singh

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Anurag Dalmia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GHCL Textiles Ltd

Summary

GHCL Textiles Limited was incorporated on June 17, 2020. The Company is a 100% subsidiary of GHCL Limited (Holding Company). The Company is engaged in Cotton, Blends and Synthetic Yarns. In 2022-23, the Spinning Division of GHCL Limited was transferred to the Company on a going concern basis through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger effective from April 1, 2023. As a consideration for the Demerger, the Company issued Equity Shares on April 12, 2023, to the shareholders of GHCL Limited in a Swap Ratio of 1:1 (i.e., One share of Rs. 2 each will be issued by the Company for every one share of Rs. 10 each held in Demerged company). 9,55,85,786 Equity Shares were listed effective on June 12, 2023.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the GHCL Textiles Ltd share price today?

The GHCL Textiles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹94.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of GHCL Textiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GHCL Textiles Ltd is ₹899.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GHCL Textiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GHCL Textiles Ltd is 20.25 and 0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GHCL Textiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GHCL Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GHCL Textiles Ltd is ₹68.15 and ₹123 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GHCL Textiles Ltd?

GHCL Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 36.70%, 6 Month at 7.35%, 3 Month at 0.35% and 1 Month at -6.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GHCL Textiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GHCL Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 19.16 %
Institutions - 22.12 %
Public - 58.72 %

QUICKLINKS FOR GHCL Textiles Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.