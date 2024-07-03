SectorTextiles
Open₹99.79
Prev. Close₹99.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹283.31
Day's High₹100.39
Day's Low₹93.5
52 Week's High₹123
52 Week's Low₹68.15
Book Value₹148.36
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)899.46
P/E20.25
EPS4.93
Divi. Yield0.5
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.12
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,366.64
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Net Worth
1,385.76
0
0
0
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Vijaylaxmi Joshi
Independent Director
Manoj Vaish
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Jain
Non Executive Director
R S Jalan
Non Executive Director
Raman Chopra
Non Executive Director
Neelabh Dalmia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lalit Narayan Dwivedi
Independent Director
Ravindra Singh
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Anurag Dalmia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by GHCL Textiles Ltd
Summary
GHCL Textiles Limited was incorporated on June 17, 2020. The Company is a 100% subsidiary of GHCL Limited (Holding Company). The Company is engaged in Cotton, Blends and Synthetic Yarns. In 2022-23, the Spinning Division of GHCL Limited was transferred to the Company on a going concern basis through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger effective from April 1, 2023. As a consideration for the Demerger, the Company issued Equity Shares on April 12, 2023, to the shareholders of GHCL Limited in a Swap Ratio of 1:1 (i.e., One share of Rs. 2 each will be issued by the Company for every one share of Rs. 10 each held in Demerged company). 9,55,85,786 Equity Shares were listed effective on June 12, 2023.
Read More
The GHCL Textiles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹94.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GHCL Textiles Ltd is ₹899.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GHCL Textiles Ltd is 20.25 and 0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GHCL Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GHCL Textiles Ltd is ₹68.15 and ₹123 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GHCL Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 36.70%, 6 Month at 7.35%, 3 Month at 0.35% and 1 Month at -6.42%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.