GHCL Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

91.4
(-0.15%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:03 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.12

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,366.64

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Net Worth

1,385.76

0

0

0

Minority Interest

Debt

71.82

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

133.68

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,591.26

0

0

0

Fixed Assets

1,069.87

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.83

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

5.17

0

0

0

Networking Capital

502.43

0

0

0

Inventories

347.33

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

117.12

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

84.75

0

0

0

Sundry Creditors

-33.68

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-13.09

0

0

0

Cash

11.96

0

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

1,591.26

0

0.01

0.01

