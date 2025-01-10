GHCL Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.12
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,366.64
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Net Worth
1,385.76
0
0
0
Minority Interest
Debt
71.82
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
133.68
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,591.26
0
0
0
Fixed Assets
1,069.87
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.83
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.17
0
0
0
Networking Capital
502.43
0
0
0
Inventories
347.33
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
117.12
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
84.75
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-33.68
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-13.09
0
0
0
Cash
11.96
0
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
1,591.26
0
0.01
0.01
