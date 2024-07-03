GHCL Textiles Ltd Summary

GHCL Textiles Limited was incorporated on June 17, 2020. The Company is a 100% subsidiary of GHCL Limited (Holding Company). The Company is engaged in Cotton, Blends and Synthetic Yarns. In 2022-23, the Spinning Division of GHCL Limited was transferred to the Company on a going concern basis through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger effective from April 1, 2023. As a consideration for the Demerger, the Company issued Equity Shares on April 12, 2023, to the shareholders of GHCL Limited in a Swap Ratio of 1:1 (i.e., One share of Rs. 2 each will be issued by the Company for every one share of Rs. 10 each held in Demerged company). 9,55,85,786 Equity Shares were listed effective on June 12, 2023.