GHCL Textiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and other applicable provisions if any intimation be and is hereby given that the 23rd Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 29 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the reviewed unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. October 29, 2024, has inter alia approved the followings: The reviewed un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. 2. Recommendation to the Shareholders for appointment of Mrs. Sudha Pillai, IAS (retd.) as an Independent Director (women Director) of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f. March 01, 2025. 3. Recommendation to the Shareholders for appointment of Mr. V K Jeyakodi, IAS (retd.) as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f. March 01, 2025. 4. Recommendation to the Shareholders for appointment of Mr. C R Rajagopal, as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f. March 01, 2025. 5. Postal Ballot Notice for appointment of Independent Directors as recommended by the Board. Outcome of 23rd Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)