iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GHCL Textiles Ltd Board Meeting

94.27
(1.65%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:49:57 AM

GHCL Textiles CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
GHCL Textiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and other applicable provisions if any intimation be and is hereby given that the 23rd Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 29 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the reviewed unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. October 29, 2024, has inter alia approved the followings: The reviewed un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. 2. Recommendation to the Shareholders for appointment of Mrs. Sudha Pillai, IAS (retd.) as an Independent Director (women Director) of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f. March 01, 2025. 3. Recommendation to the Shareholders for appointment of Mr. V K Jeyakodi, IAS (retd.) as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f. March 01, 2025. 4. Recommendation to the Shareholders for appointment of Mr. C R Rajagopal, as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f. March 01, 2025. 5. Postal Ballot Notice for appointment of Independent Directors as recommended by the Board. Outcome of 23rd Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202410 Jul 2024
GHCL Textiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and other applicable provisions if any intimation be and is hereby given that 22nd Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 01 2024. outcome of 22nd Board Meeting held on August 01,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202410 Apr 2024
GHCL Textiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approved financial results of the Company for the Quarter / financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of 21st Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024) Addendum to Outcome of 21st Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202415 Jan 2024
GHCL Textiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the reviewed unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 outcome of 20th Board Meeting Outcome of 20th Board Meeting of the Company & Filing of unaudited quarterly results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter / period ended on December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)

GHCL Textiles: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GHCL Textiles Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.