|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|8 Jul 2024
|6 May 2024
|Outcome of 21st Board Meeting Filing of the Notice of the 4th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on July 8, 2024 at 12:30 PM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024) Outcome of 4th Annual General Meeting of GHCL Textiles Limited held on July 08, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.