Supreme India Impex Ltd Share Price Live

26
(0%)
Oct 9, 2019|03:08:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open26
  • Day's High26
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low26
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.52
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.71
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Supreme India Impex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

26

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.52

Day's High

26

Day's Low

26

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Supreme India Impex Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Supreme (India) Impex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Supreme (India) Impex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:20 AM
Sep-2019Mar-2019Sep-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.61%

Non-Promoter- 31.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Supreme India Impex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

4.89

4.89

4.89

4.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

75.31

76.47

61.65

55.23

Net Worth

80.2

81.36

66.54

60.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

338.17

409.29

351.64

341.75

yoy growth (%)

-17.37

16.39

2.89

Raw materials

-290.74

-373.55

-304.47

-299.75

As % of sales

85.97

91.26

86.58

87.71

Employee costs

-2.12

-2.67

-2.74

-1.71

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

8.19

9.99

10.54

7.53

Depreciation

-1.66

-2.01

-2.35

-0.7

Tax paid

-3.47

-3.27

-3.83

-2.35

Working capital

20.26

38.69

66.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.37

16.39

2.89

Op profit growth

91.66

-42.03

22.87

EBIT growth

15.13

-13

48.08

Net profit growth

-29.85

0.1

32.31

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

273

338.19

377.31

327.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

273

338.19

377.31

327.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

32.35

24.41

Other Income

6.65

5.33

15.32

8.87

Supreme India Impex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

500.75

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.88

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.13

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.55

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Supreme India Impex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jugal Kishore Chhaganlal Jhawar

Director

Saritadevi Jugalkishore Jhawar

Director

Bhanwaridevi Jhawar

Independent Director

Tansukhraj Lalchand Jain

Independent Director

Vikas Chordia

Registered Office

Plot 823/2 Road No 8,

GIDC Sachin,

Gujarat - 394230

Tel: 91-0261-2399355

Website: http://www.supremeexports.com

Email: ipo@supremeexports.com

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Supreme (India) Impex Ltd was incorporated on 2 August 1995. The company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of Textiles business in Surat.
Reports by Supreme India Impex Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Supreme India Impex Ltd share price today?

The Supreme India Impex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26 today.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme India Impex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supreme India Impex Ltd is ₹12.71 Cr. as of 09 Oct ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Supreme India Impex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Supreme India Impex Ltd is 0 and 0.20 as of 09 Oct ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Supreme India Impex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supreme India Impex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supreme India Impex Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 09 Oct ‘19

What is the CAGR of Supreme India Impex Ltd?

Supreme India Impex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.09%, 3 Years at -23.99%, 1 Year at 4.58%, 6 Month at 6.53%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Supreme India Impex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Supreme India Impex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

