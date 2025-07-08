Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹26
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.52
Day's High₹26
Day's Low₹26
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
4.89
4.89
4.89
4.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
75.31
76.47
61.65
55.23
Net Worth
80.2
81.36
66.54
60.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
338.17
409.29
351.64
341.75
yoy growth (%)
-17.37
16.39
2.89
Raw materials
-290.74
-373.55
-304.47
-299.75
As % of sales
85.97
91.26
86.58
87.71
Employee costs
-2.12
-2.67
-2.74
-1.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
8.19
9.99
10.54
7.53
Depreciation
-1.66
-2.01
-2.35
-0.7
Tax paid
-3.47
-3.27
-3.83
-2.35
Working capital
20.26
38.69
66.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.37
16.39
2.89
Op profit growth
91.66
-42.03
22.87
EBIT growth
15.13
-13
48.08
Net profit growth
-29.85
0.1
32.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
273
338.19
377.31
327.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
273
338.19
377.31
327.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
32.35
24.41
Other Income
6.65
5.33
15.32
8.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
500.75
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.88
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.13
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.55
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jugal Kishore Chhaganlal Jhawar
Director
Saritadevi Jugalkishore Jhawar
Director
Bhanwaridevi Jhawar
Independent Director
Tansukhraj Lalchand Jain
Independent Director
Vikas Chordia
Plot 823/2 Road No 8,
GIDC Sachin,
Gujarat - 394230
Tel: 91-0261-2399355
Website: http://www.supremeexports.com
Email: ipo@supremeexports.com
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Supreme (India) Impex Ltd was incorporated on 2 August 1995. The company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of Textiles business in Surat.
Reports by Supreme India Impex Ltd
