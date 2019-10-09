Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.27
-17.44
16.49
2.69
Op profit growth
-51.55
91.43
-41.87
20.99
EBIT growth
-41.1
15.1
-12.78
45.74
Net profit growth
-104.47
-30.1
1.4
21.65
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.18
8.63
3.72
7.45
EBIT margin
7.08
9.7
6.96
9.3
Net profit margin
-0.07
1.38
1.64
1.88
RoCE
5.7
10.15
9.88
13.45
RoNW
-0.06
1.58
2.64
3.11
RoA
-0.01
0.36
0.58
0.68
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
9.61
13.64
13.47
Dividend per share
0
0.5
0.5
0.5
Cash EPS
-3.4
6.15
9.58
8.65
Book value per share
164.38
166.83
136.53
123.38
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
6.86
5.16
4.55
P/CEPS
-17.66
10.71
7.35
7.08
P/B
0.36
0.39
0.51
0.49
EV/EBIDTA
13.71
7.69
8.36
6.41
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
6.17
4.46
4.22
Tax payout
-18.46
-42.54
-32.72
-36.58
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
438.8
277.42
219.43
227.27
Inventory days
35.61
30.97
26.87
30.65
Creditor days
-99.64
-23.21
-33.06
-53.76
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.98
-1.33
-1.53
-1.46
Net debt / equity
3.18
2.86
3.31
3.24
Net debt / op. profit
18.07
8
14.51
7.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-89.92
-85.97
-91.24
-86.58
Employee costs
-0.49
-0.62
-0.66
-0.78
Other costs
-4.4
-4.76
-4.37
-5.17
