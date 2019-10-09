Supreme India Impex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
4.89
4.89
4.89
4.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
75.31
76.47
61.65
55.23
Net Worth
80.2
81.36
66.54
60.12
Minority Interest
Debt
256.69
255.51
240.53
207.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.33
0.67
0.44
1.32
Total Liabilities
337.22
337.54
307.51
269.15
Fixed Assets
17.5
19.89
10.81
11.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.52
10.52
10.52
10.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
306.98
284.06
267.02
235.05
Inventories
22.44
30.84
26.55
33.53
Inventory Days
33.28
23.67
34.8
Sundry Debtors
375.58
280.52
233.27
258.98
Debtor Days
302.77
208.02
268.81
Other Current Assets
13.1
12.09
11.28
14.79
Sundry Creditors
-103.35
-38.04
-1.26
-69.96
Creditor Days
41.05
1.12
72.61
Other Current Liabilities
-0.79
-1.35
-2.82
-2.29
Cash
2.21
23.04
19.12
12.22
Total Assets
337.21
337.51
307.47
269.16
