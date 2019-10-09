Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
338.17
409.29
351.64
341.75
yoy growth (%)
-17.37
16.39
2.89
Raw materials
-290.74
-373.55
-304.47
-299.75
As % of sales
85.97
91.26
86.58
87.71
Employee costs
-2.12
-2.67
-2.74
-1.71
As % of sales
0.62
0.65
0.78
0.5
Other costs
-16.11
-17.83
-18.15
-18.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.76
4.35
5.16
5.53
Operating profit
29.19
15.23
26.27
21.38
OPM
8.63
3.72
7.47
6.25
Depreciation
-1.66
-2.01
-2.35
-0.7
Interest expense
-24.65
-18.53
-22.25
-14.6
Other income
5.32
15.31
8.87
1.47
Profit before tax
8.19
9.99
10.54
7.53
Taxes
-3.47
-3.27
-3.83
-2.35
Tax rate
-42.46
-32.78
-36.32
-31.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.71
6.72
6.71
5.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.1
Net profit
4.71
6.72
6.71
5.07
yoy growth (%)
-29.85
0.1
32.31
NPM
1.39
1.64
1.9
1.48
