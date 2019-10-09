Supreme India Impex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
8.19
9.99
10.54
7.53
Depreciation
-1.66
-2.01
-2.35
-0.7
Tax paid
-3.47
-3.27
-3.83
-2.35
Working capital
20.26
38.69
66.59
Other operating items
Operating
23.3
43.39
70.95
Capital expenditure
9.94
1.05
0.91
Free cash flow
33.24
44.44
71.87
Equity raised
133.64
110.39
91.43
Investing
0
-0.05
0.05
Financing
26
446.5
44.34
Dividends paid
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.18
Net in cash
193.13
601.53
207.93
