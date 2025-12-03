iifl-logo

Wakefit Innovations Ltd Share Price Live

180.56
(5.04%)
Mar 10, 2026|03:50:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open172
  • Day's High182.2
  • 52 Wk High224
  • Prev. Close171.9
  • Day's Low171.42
  • 52 Wk Low 164.06
  • Turnover (lac)306.59
  • P/E124.2
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value31.11
  • EPS1.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,901.22
  • Div. Yield0
Wakefit Innovations Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹172

Prev. Close

₹171.9

Turnover(Lac.)

₹306.59

Day's High

₹182.2

Day's Low

₹171.42

52 Week's High

₹224

52 Week's Low

₹164.06

Book Value

₹31.11

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,901.22

P/E

124.2

EPS

1.38

Divi. Yield

0

Wakefit Innovations Ltd Corporate Action

3 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Wakefit Innovations Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Wakefit Innovations Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Mar, 2026|06:39 PM
Dec-2025Dec-2025Dec-2025Nov-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.69%

Non-Promoter- 56.30%

Institutions: 56.30%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share PriceShare Price

Wakefit Innovations Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.05

1.03

18.09

1.81

Preference Capital

19.25

19.25

0

0

Reserves

500.27

523.33

486.99

339.53

Net Worth

520.57

543.61

505.08

341.34

Minority Interest

Wakefit Innovations Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,681.2

472.651,82,376.59-174.440.3710,431.76808.41

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

540.55

19.7815,628.45169.950.932,451.91339.86

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

22.98

28.711,700.3142.261.571,565.87.68

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

115.8

35.0911,106.99-10.290.151,961.4442.2

Swan Corp Ltd

SWANCORP

346.55

010,884.792.220.0360.17146.1

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Wakefit Innovations Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Umiya Emporium 97-99 2&4 Floor,

Adugodi Tavarekere Hosur Road,

Karnataka - 560029

Tel: 080 6733 5544

Website: http://www.wakefit.co

Email: investorscompliance@wakefit.co

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Wakefit Innovations Limited was incorporated as Wakefit Innovations Private Limited at Bengaluru, Karnataka as a private limited company dated March 1, 2016, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karn...
Company FAQs

What is the Wakefit Innovations Ltd share price today?

The Wakefit Innovations Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹180.56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Wakefit Innovations Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wakefit Innovations Ltd is ₹5901.22 Cr. as of 10 Mar ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Wakefit Innovations Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Wakefit Innovations Ltd is 124.2 and 5.57 as of 10 Mar ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Wakefit Innovations Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wakefit Innovations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wakefit Innovations Ltd is ₹164.06 and ₹224 as of 10 Mar ‘26

What is the CAGR of Wakefit Innovations Ltd?

Wakefit Innovations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -10.60% and 1 Month at -7.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Wakefit Innovations Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Wakefit Innovations Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.39 %
Institutions - 41.98 %
Public - 20.63 %

