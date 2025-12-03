Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹172
Prev. Close₹171.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹306.59
Day's High₹182.2
Day's Low₹171.42
52 Week's High₹224
52 Week's Low₹164.06
Book Value₹31.11
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,901.22
P/E124.2
EPS1.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.05
1.03
18.09
1.81
Preference Capital
19.25
19.25
0
0
Reserves
500.27
523.33
486.99
339.53
Net Worth
520.57
543.61
505.08
341.34
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,681.2
|472.65
|1,82,376.59
|-174.44
|0.37
|10,431.76
|808.41
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
540.55
|19.78
|15,628.45
|169.95
|0.93
|2,451.91
|339.86
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
22.98
|28.7
|11,700.31
|42.26
|1.57
|1,565.8
|7.68
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
115.8
|35.09
|11,106.99
|-10.29
|0.15
|1,961.44
|42.2
Swan Corp Ltd
SWANCORP
346.55
|0
|10,884.79
|2.22
|0.03
|60.17
|146.1
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Umiya Emporium 97-99 2&4 Floor,
Adugodi Tavarekere Hosur Road,
Karnataka - 560029
Tel: 080 6733 5544
Website: http://www.wakefit.co
Email: investorscompliance@wakefit.co
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Wakefit Innovations Limited was incorporated as Wakefit Innovations Private Limited at Bengaluru, Karnataka as a private limited company dated March 1, 2016, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karn...
Reports by Wakefit Innovations Ltd
