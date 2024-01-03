Wakefit Innovations Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.05
1.03
18.09
1.81
Preference Capital
19.25
19.25
0
0
Reserves
500.27
523.33
486.99
339.53
Net Worth
520.57
543.61
505.08
341.34
Minority Interest
Debt
273.33
189.9
0
22.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
793.9
733.51
505.08
364.04
Fixed Assets
416.15
331.51
293.08
270
Intangible Assets
Investments
51.25
138.42
31.5
65.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
316.29
246.37
7.33
11.34
Inventories
163.63
130.68
115.58
137.02
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.86
28.09
16.83
13.66
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
403.66
282.39
161.65
70.34
Sundry Creditors
-160.96
-151.78
-109.52
-82.56
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-95.9
-43.01
-177.2
-127.12
Cash
10.2
17.21
173.16
17.66
Total Assets
793.89
733.51
505.08
364.04
