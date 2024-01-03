iifl-logo

Wakefit Innovations Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.05

1.03

18.09

1.81

Preference Capital

19.25

19.25

0

0

Reserves

500.27

523.33

486.99

339.53

Net Worth

520.57

543.61

505.08

341.34

Minority Interest

Debt

273.33

189.9

0

22.7

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

793.9

733.51

505.08

364.04

Fixed Assets

416.15

331.51

293.08

270

Intangible Assets

Investments

51.25

138.42

31.5

65.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

316.29

246.37

7.33

11.34

Inventories

163.63

130.68

115.58

137.02

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.86

28.09

16.83

13.66

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

403.66

282.39

161.65

70.34

Sundry Creditors

-160.96

-151.78

-109.52

-82.56

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-95.9

-43.01

-177.2

-127.12

Cash

10.2

17.21

173.16

17.66

Total Assets

793.89

733.51

505.08

364.04

