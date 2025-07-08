Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.47
10.5
9.32
5.87
Net Worth
26.47
20.5
19.32
15.87
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
148.61
115.92
113.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
148.61
115.92
113.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
5.63
1.76
4.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
31.13
|43.24
|15,864.06
|131.84
|1.16
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
498.2
|16.39
|14,409.28
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.25
|27.44
|13,921.16
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
20.07
|0
|9,965.24
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
346.2
|35.58
|9,068.75
|93.01
|1.08
|1,994.93
|136.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jay Dilipbhai Kagathara.
Whole Time Director
Kishan Dilipbhai Kagathara.
Non Executive Director
Charulata Jay Kagathara.
Independent Director
Amul Kantibhai Kotadia
Independent Director
Chetankumar Jayantilal Kamani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Romit Ajaykumar Shah.
Survey.No.109(2) N.H.27,
Village Rangpar Rajkot,
Gujarat - 363621
Tel: +91 87 5894 4844
Website: http://www.spunweb.com
Email: cs@spunweb.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Spunweb Nonwoven Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.