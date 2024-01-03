Spunweb Nonwoven Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.47
10.5
9.32
5.87
Net Worth
26.47
20.5
19.32
15.87
Minority Interest
Debt
48.37
54.13
55.83
28.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
74.84
74.63
75.15
44.23
Fixed Assets
45.99
50.3
50.21
12.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.9
2.41
2.3
0.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.47
0.06
0.34
0.44
Networking Capital
26.3
21.76
22.16
30.33
Inventories
23.89
9.85
9.15
10.13
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
28.29
21.93
11.97
14.62
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.86
8.42
11.63
17.15
Sundry Creditors
-28.57
-17.04
-6.37
-8.71
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.17
-1.4
-4.22
-2.86
Cash
0.17
0.1
0.12
0.32
Total Assets
74.83
74.63
75.13
44.22
