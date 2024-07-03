Summary

Incorporated on April 28, 1986, Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited (IRSIL) is a manufacturer of Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY), Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF), Draw Texturised Yarn (DTY), Specialty Fiber and Chips. The Company is also engaged in trading of spun yarn and power generation, used primarily for captive consumption. The Company is Indias largest dedicated polyester manufacturer with an integrated manufacturing complex at Butibori near Nagpur (Maharashtra), with an annual capacity of 6,10,050 tonnes comprising Polyester Stable Fibre (PSF), Filament Yarn, Draw Texturised Yarn, Fully Drawn Yarn and Textile grade Chips. The Company commenced business in Nov.86. Promoted by M L Lohia and A P Lohia to manufacture synthetic yarn, PSF and POY. In Sep.93, IRSIL issued FCDs to part-finance its Rs 5.55-cr expansion-cum-backward integration project to manufacture partially oriented yarn (POY) and polyester staple fibre (PSF) at Butibori, near Nagpur which commenced commercial production in Mar.95. Through de-bottlenecking, polyester production touched 810 tonnes per day. This is slated to reach 860 TPD by 2002-03.IRSIL has technical collaborations with Chemtex International, US, and M/s Dupont, US, and barmag, Germany, for the POY and polyester chip projects; and Toyobo, Japan, for the PSF project. IRSIL exports its products to the US, Germany, France, Belgium, etc. The companys 100% EOU at Pithampur has been awarded the ISO 9002 certification.The new plant for manufacture of P

