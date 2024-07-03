iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd Share Price

39.29
(-4.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open40.5
  • Day's High41.26
  • 52 Wk High67.1
  • Prev. Close40.97
  • Day's Low39.01
  • 52 Wk Low 36.4
  • Turnover (lac)31.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.69
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,025.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

40.5

Prev. Close

40.97

Turnover(Lac.)

31.01

Day's High

41.26

Day's Low

39.01

52 Week's High

67.1

52 Week's Low

36.4

Book Value

14.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,025.91

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd Corporate Action

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.60%

Foreign: 38.60%

Indian: 36.23%

Non-Promoter- 2.59%

Institutions: 2.59%

Non-Institutions: 22.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

261.11

261.11

261.11

261.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

173.11

315.81

338.07

71.98

Net Worth

434.22

576.92

599.18

333.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,901.13

2,022.79

2,122.05

2,255.64

yoy growth (%)

92.85

-4.67

-5.92

-8.6

Raw materials

-2,834.7

-1,419.03

-1,603.57

-1,689.82

As % of sales

72.66

70.15

75.56

74.91

Employee costs

-107.65

-89.95

-90.13

-99.56

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

218.11

14.35

-180

-117.5

Depreciation

-31.07

-33.78

-86

-83.2

Tax paid

50.08

110.05

-136.1

42.17

Working capital

108.55

-70.22

54.65

-1.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

92.85

-4.67

-5.92

-8.6

Op profit growth

226.91

-1,320.31

-113.45

543.03

EBIT growth

248.76

-191.54

279.11

-45.18

Net profit growth

137.79

-135.67

282.27

-1.59

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,873.28

4,084.91

4,038.08

2,042.89

2,107.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,873.28

4,084.91

4,038.08

2,042.89

2,107.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.79

24.42

6.33

20.82

20.44

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

O P Lohia

Whole-time Director

Vishal Lohia

Independent Director

Ranjana Agarwal

Independent Director

Dhanendra Kumar

Non Executive Director

Dilip Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

D P Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manish Kumar Rai

Whole Time Director

Sanjay Thapliyal

Independent Director

Ravi Capoor

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on April 28, 1986, Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited (IRSIL) is a manufacturer of Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY), Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF), Draw Texturised Yarn (DTY), Specialty Fiber and Chips. The Company is also engaged in trading of spun yarn and power generation, used primarily for captive consumption. The Company is Indias largest dedicated polyester manufacturer with an integrated manufacturing complex at Butibori near Nagpur (Maharashtra), with an annual capacity of 6,10,050 tonnes comprising Polyester Stable Fibre (PSF), Filament Yarn, Draw Texturised Yarn, Fully Drawn Yarn and Textile grade Chips. The Company commenced business in Nov.86. Promoted by M L Lohia and A P Lohia to manufacture synthetic yarn, PSF and POY. In Sep.93, IRSIL issued FCDs to part-finance its Rs 5.55-cr expansion-cum-backward integration project to manufacture partially oriented yarn (POY) and polyester staple fibre (PSF) at Butibori, near Nagpur which commenced commercial production in Mar.95. Through de-bottlenecking, polyester production touched 810 tonnes per day. This is slated to reach 860 TPD by 2002-03.IRSIL has technical collaborations with Chemtex International, US, and M/s Dupont, US, and barmag, Germany, for the POY and polyester chip projects; and Toyobo, Japan, for the PSF project. IRSIL exports its products to the US, Germany, France, Belgium, etc. The companys 100% EOU at Pithampur has been awarded the ISO 9002 certification.The new plant for manufacture of P
Company FAQs

What is the Indo Rama Synthetics India Ltd share price today?

The Indo Rama Synthetics India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Rama Synthetics India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo Rama Synthetics India Ltd is ₹1025.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indo Rama Synthetics India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indo Rama Synthetics India Ltd is 0 and 2.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indo Rama Synthetics India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo Rama Synthetics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo Rama Synthetics India Ltd is ₹36.4 and ₹67.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indo Rama Synthetics India Ltd?

Indo Rama Synthetics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.99%, 3 Years at -10.79%, 1 Year at -22.70%, 6 Month at -14.11%, 3 Month at -13.64% and 1 Month at -3.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indo Rama Synthetics India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indo Rama Synthetics India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.84 %
Institutions - 2.60 %
Public - 22.56 %

