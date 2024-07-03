Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹40.5
Prev. Close₹40.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹31.01
Day's High₹41.26
Day's Low₹39.01
52 Week's High₹67.1
52 Week's Low₹36.4
Book Value₹14.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,025.91
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
261.11
261.11
261.11
261.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
173.11
315.81
338.07
71.98
Net Worth
434.22
576.92
599.18
333.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,901.13
2,022.79
2,122.05
2,255.64
yoy growth (%)
92.85
-4.67
-5.92
-8.6
Raw materials
-2,834.7
-1,419.03
-1,603.57
-1,689.82
As % of sales
72.66
70.15
75.56
74.91
Employee costs
-107.65
-89.95
-90.13
-99.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
218.11
14.35
-180
-117.5
Depreciation
-31.07
-33.78
-86
-83.2
Tax paid
50.08
110.05
-136.1
42.17
Working capital
108.55
-70.22
54.65
-1.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
92.85
-4.67
-5.92
-8.6
Op profit growth
226.91
-1,320.31
-113.45
543.03
EBIT growth
248.76
-191.54
279.11
-45.18
Net profit growth
137.79
-135.67
282.27
-1.59
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,873.28
4,084.91
4,038.08
2,042.89
2,107.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,873.28
4,084.91
4,038.08
2,042.89
2,107.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.79
24.42
6.33
20.82
20.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
O P Lohia
Whole-time Director
Vishal Lohia
Independent Director
Ranjana Agarwal
Independent Director
Dhanendra Kumar
Non Executive Director
Dilip Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
D P Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manish Kumar Rai
Whole Time Director
Sanjay Thapliyal
Independent Director
Ravi Capoor
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on April 28, 1986, Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited (IRSIL) is a manufacturer of Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY), Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF), Draw Texturised Yarn (DTY), Specialty Fiber and Chips. The Company is also engaged in trading of spun yarn and power generation, used primarily for captive consumption. The Company is Indias largest dedicated polyester manufacturer with an integrated manufacturing complex at Butibori near Nagpur (Maharashtra), with an annual capacity of 6,10,050 tonnes comprising Polyester Stable Fibre (PSF), Filament Yarn, Draw Texturised Yarn, Fully Drawn Yarn and Textile grade Chips. The Company commenced business in Nov.86. Promoted by M L Lohia and A P Lohia to manufacture synthetic yarn, PSF and POY. In Sep.93, IRSIL issued FCDs to part-finance its Rs 5.55-cr expansion-cum-backward integration project to manufacture partially oriented yarn (POY) and polyester staple fibre (PSF) at Butibori, near Nagpur which commenced commercial production in Mar.95. Through de-bottlenecking, polyester production touched 810 tonnes per day. This is slated to reach 860 TPD by 2002-03.IRSIL has technical collaborations with Chemtex International, US, and M/s Dupont, US, and barmag, Germany, for the POY and polyester chip projects; and Toyobo, Japan, for the PSF project. IRSIL exports its products to the US, Germany, France, Belgium, etc. The companys 100% EOU at Pithampur has been awarded the ISO 9002 certification.The new plant for manufacture of P
Read More
The Indo Rama Synthetics India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo Rama Synthetics India Ltd is ₹1025.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indo Rama Synthetics India Ltd is 0 and 2.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo Rama Synthetics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo Rama Synthetics India Ltd is ₹36.4 and ₹67.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indo Rama Synthetics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.99%, 3 Years at -10.79%, 1 Year at -22.70%, 6 Month at -14.11%, 3 Month at -13.64% and 1 Month at -3.14%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.