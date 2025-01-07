iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

41.05
(5.12%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,901.13

2,022.79

2,122.05

2,255.64

yoy growth (%)

92.85

-4.67

-5.92

-8.6

Raw materials

-2,834.7

-1,419.03

-1,603.57

-1,689.82

As % of sales

72.66

70.15

75.56

74.91

Employee costs

-107.65

-89.95

-90.13

-99.56

As % of sales

2.75

4.44

4.24

4.41

Other costs

-656.38

-421.31

-435.93

-409.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.82

20.82

20.54

18.17

Operating profit

302.4

92.49

-7.57

56.32

OPM

7.75

4.57

-0.35

2.49

Depreciation

-31.07

-33.78

-86

-83.2

Interest expense

-61.88

-65.92

-92.31

-94.37

Other income

8.66

21.56

5.89

3.74

Profit before tax

218.11

14.35

-180

-117.5

Taxes

50.08

110.05

-136.1

42.17

Tax rate

22.96

766.36

75.61

-35.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

268.19

124.41

-316.1

-75.33

Exceptional items

0

-11.63

0

-7.36

Net profit

268.19

112.78

-316.1

-82.69

yoy growth (%)

137.79

-135.67

282.27

-1.59

NPM

6.87

5.57

-14.89

-3.66

