|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,901.13
2,022.79
2,122.05
2,255.64
yoy growth (%)
92.85
-4.67
-5.92
-8.6
Raw materials
-2,834.7
-1,419.03
-1,603.57
-1,689.82
As % of sales
72.66
70.15
75.56
74.91
Employee costs
-107.65
-89.95
-90.13
-99.56
As % of sales
2.75
4.44
4.24
4.41
Other costs
-656.38
-421.31
-435.93
-409.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.82
20.82
20.54
18.17
Operating profit
302.4
92.49
-7.57
56.32
OPM
7.75
4.57
-0.35
2.49
Depreciation
-31.07
-33.78
-86
-83.2
Interest expense
-61.88
-65.92
-92.31
-94.37
Other income
8.66
21.56
5.89
3.74
Profit before tax
218.11
14.35
-180
-117.5
Taxes
50.08
110.05
-136.1
42.17
Tax rate
22.96
766.36
75.61
-35.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
268.19
124.41
-316.1
-75.33
Exceptional items
0
-11.63
0
-7.36
Net profit
268.19
112.78
-316.1
-82.69
yoy growth (%)
137.79
-135.67
282.27
-1.59
NPM
6.87
5.57
-14.89
-3.66
