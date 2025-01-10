Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
261.11
261.11
261.11
261.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
173.11
315.81
338.07
71.98
Net Worth
434.22
576.92
599.18
333.09
Minority Interest
Debt
1,026.62
688.14
326.02
395.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
103.26
93.24
85.82
78.61
Total Liabilities
1,564.1
1,358.3
1,011.02
806.87
Fixed Assets
946.23
891.7
729.62
696.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.02
16.02
6.05
3.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
361.87
351.85
344.43
287.14
Networking Capital
220.49
40.17
-77.69
-187.79
Inventories
511.6
638.26
525.48
387
Inventory Days
49.16
69.83
Sundry Debtors
290.76
158.4
184.42
105.21
Debtor Days
17.25
18.98
Other Current Assets
530.05
461.39
339.23
285.06
Sundry Creditors
-993.92
-1,103.85
-1,003.31
-856.2
Creditor Days
93.87
154.49
Other Current Liabilities
-118
-114.02
-123.51
-108.86
Cash
19.49
58.55
8.61
8.04
Total Assets
1,564.1
1,358.3
1,011.02
806.87
