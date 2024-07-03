iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

41.4
(6.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

950.53

944.3

904.14

940.1

1,259.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

950.53

944.3

904.14

940.1

1,259.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.7

1.1

1.42

4.26

0.53

Total Income

953.23

945.4

905.56

944.36

1,259.95

Total Expenditure

947.51

915

894.54

996.6

1,228.08

PBIDT

5.72

30.4

11.02

-52.24

31.87

Interest

38.07

38.02

40.65

36.65

30.82

PBDT

-32.35

-7.62

-29.63

-88.89

1.05

Depreciation

11.73

11.56

10.85

10.12

9.82

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-44.08

-19.18

-40.48

-99.01

-8.77

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-44.08

-19.18

-40.48

-99.01

-8.77

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-44.08

-19.18

-40.48

-99.01

-8.77

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.69

-0.73

-1.55

-3.79

-0.34

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

261.11

261.11

261.11

261.11

261.11

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.6

3.21

1.21

-5.55

2.53

PBDTM(%)

-3.4

-0.8

-3.27

-9.45

0.08

PATM(%)

-4.63

-2.03

-4.47

-10.53

-0.69

