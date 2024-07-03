Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
950.53
944.3
904.14
940.1
1,259.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
950.53
944.3
904.14
940.1
1,259.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.7
1.1
1.42
4.26
0.53
Total Income
953.23
945.4
905.56
944.36
1,259.95
Total Expenditure
947.51
915
894.54
996.6
1,228.08
PBIDT
5.72
30.4
11.02
-52.24
31.87
Interest
38.07
38.02
40.65
36.65
30.82
PBDT
-32.35
-7.62
-29.63
-88.89
1.05
Depreciation
11.73
11.56
10.85
10.12
9.82
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-44.08
-19.18
-40.48
-99.01
-8.77
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-44.08
-19.18
-40.48
-99.01
-8.77
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-44.08
-19.18
-40.48
-99.01
-8.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.69
-0.73
-1.55
-3.79
-0.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
261.11
261.11
261.11
261.11
261.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.6
3.21
1.21
-5.55
2.53
PBDTM(%)
-3.4
-0.8
-3.27
-9.45
0.08
PATM(%)
-4.63
-2.03
-4.47
-10.53
-0.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.