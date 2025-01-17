iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd Key Ratios

44.68
(-2.51%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:04 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

97.66

-3.73

-14.01

-2.66

Op profit growth

226.42

-1,259.52

-191.66

-85.58

EBIT growth

247.53

-191.85

129.38

236.42

Net profit growth

137.3

-135.81

288.72

-316.68

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.52

4.55

-0.37

0.35

EBIT margin

6.96

3.96

-4.15

-1.55

Net profit margin

6.66

5.54

-14.91

-3.29

RoCE

30.34

9.8

-9.59

-3.6

RoNW

14.41

10.2

-21.86

-3.69

RoA

7.25

3.43

-8.61

-1.91

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

10.3

4.34

-12.12

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

9.1

3.04

-15.41

-10.59

Book value per share

22.98

12.76

8.5

33.04

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.37

8.96

-0.94

0

P/CEPS

7.2

12.76

-0.74

-3.07

P/B

2.85

3.04

1.35

0.98

EV/EBIDTA

6.57

12.21

-351.48

17.83

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

22.61

732.29

75.42

-41.68

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

13.02

17.56

19.32

24.49

Inventory days

42.75

58.37

38.28

33.37

Creditor days

-92.92

-133.58

-108.39

-110.47

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.54

-1.22

0.95

0.42

Net debt / equity

0.56

1.15

2.01

0.47

Net debt / op. profit

1.12

4.14

-55.83

27.09

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-73.49

-70.38

-75.56

-79.06

Employee costs

-2.66

-4.4

-4.24

-4.23

Other costs

-16.31

-20.65

-20.56

-16.34

