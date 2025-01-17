Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
97.66
-3.73
-14.01
-2.66
Op profit growth
226.42
-1,259.52
-191.66
-85.58
EBIT growth
247.53
-191.85
129.38
236.42
Net profit growth
137.3
-135.81
288.72
-316.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.52
4.55
-0.37
0.35
EBIT margin
6.96
3.96
-4.15
-1.55
Net profit margin
6.66
5.54
-14.91
-3.29
RoCE
30.34
9.8
-9.59
-3.6
RoNW
14.41
10.2
-21.86
-3.69
RoA
7.25
3.43
-8.61
-1.91
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.3
4.34
-12.12
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
9.1
3.04
-15.41
-10.59
Book value per share
22.98
12.76
8.5
33.04
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.37
8.96
-0.94
0
P/CEPS
7.2
12.76
-0.74
-3.07
P/B
2.85
3.04
1.35
0.98
EV/EBIDTA
6.57
12.21
-351.48
17.83
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
22.61
732.29
75.42
-41.68
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
13.02
17.56
19.32
24.49
Inventory days
42.75
58.37
38.28
33.37
Creditor days
-92.92
-133.58
-108.39
-110.47
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.54
-1.22
0.95
0.42
Net debt / equity
0.56
1.15
2.01
0.47
Net debt / op. profit
1.12
4.14
-55.83
27.09
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-73.49
-70.38
-75.56
-79.06
Employee costs
-2.66
-4.4
-4.24
-4.23
Other costs
-16.31
-20.65
-20.56
-16.34
