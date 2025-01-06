Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
218.11
14.35
-180
-117.5
Depreciation
-31.07
-33.78
-86
-83.2
Tax paid
50.08
110.05
-136.1
42.17
Working capital
108.55
-70.22
54.65
-1.97
Other operating items
Operating
345.67
20.4
-347.45
-160.5
Capital expenditure
40.6
18.14
30.88
24.9
Free cash flow
386.28
38.55
-316.56
-135.6
Equity raised
141.86
-79.46
654.59
700.43
Investing
2.98
2.01
0.16
-0.32
Financing
-34.17
-76.2
148.02
62.96
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
496.95
-115.1
486.21
627.47
