Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

39.05
(-4.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Indo Rama Synth. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

218.11

14.35

-180

-117.5

Depreciation

-31.07

-33.78

-86

-83.2

Tax paid

50.08

110.05

-136.1

42.17

Working capital

108.55

-70.22

54.65

-1.97

Other operating items

Operating

345.67

20.4

-347.45

-160.5

Capital expenditure

40.6

18.14

30.88

24.9

Free cash flow

386.28

38.55

-316.56

-135.6

Equity raised

141.86

-79.46

654.59

700.43

Investing

2.98

2.01

0.16

-0.32

Financing

-34.17

-76.2

148.02

62.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

496.95

-115.1

486.21

627.47

