Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,969.14
3,204.9
2,786.37
1,214.5
1,645.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,969.14
3,204.9
2,786.37
1,214.5
1,645.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.37
19.39
5.68
13.29
1.82
Total Income
2,974.51
3,224.29
2,792.05
1,227.79
1,647.3
Total Expenditure
3,018.24
3,185.93
2,608.79
1,233.54
1,640.12
PBIDT
-43.73
38.36
183.26
-5.75
7.18
Interest
90.98
39.48
47.89
50.55
72.95
PBDT
-134.71
-1.12
135.37
-56.3
-65.77
Depreciation
28.25
23.71
23.1
25.89
64.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.35
-11.82
0
Deferred Tax
0
1.35
-50.01
-55.1
136.13
Reported Profit After Tax
-162.96
-26.18
161.93
-15.27
-266.49
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-162.96
-26.18
161.93
-15.27
-266.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-11.63
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-162.96
-26.18
161.93
-3.64
-266.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.24
-1
6.2
-0.58
-10.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
261.11
261.11
261.11
261.11
261.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1.47
1.19
6.57
-0.47
0.43
PBDTM(%)
-4.53
-0.03
4.85
-4.63
-3.99
PATM(%)
-5.48
-0.81
5.81
-1.25
-16.19
