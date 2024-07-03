iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

41.62
(0.53%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2,969.14

3,204.9

2,786.37

1,214.5

1,645.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,969.14

3,204.9

2,786.37

1,214.5

1,645.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.37

19.39

5.68

13.29

1.82

Total Income

2,974.51

3,224.29

2,792.05

1,227.79

1,647.3

Total Expenditure

3,018.24

3,185.93

2,608.79

1,233.54

1,640.12

PBIDT

-43.73

38.36

183.26

-5.75

7.18

Interest

90.98

39.48

47.89

50.55

72.95

PBDT

-134.71

-1.12

135.37

-56.3

-65.77

Depreciation

28.25

23.71

23.1

25.89

64.59

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.35

-11.82

0

Deferred Tax

0

1.35

-50.01

-55.1

136.13

Reported Profit After Tax

-162.96

-26.18

161.93

-15.27

-266.49

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-162.96

-26.18

161.93

-15.27

-266.49

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-11.63

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-162.96

-26.18

161.93

-3.64

-266.49

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.24

-1

6.2

-0.58

-10.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

261.11

261.11

261.11

261.11

261.11

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1.47

1.19

6.57

-0.47

0.43

PBDTM(%)

-4.53

-0.03

4.85

-4.63

-3.99

PATM(%)

-5.48

-0.81

5.81

-1.25

-16.19

Indo Rama Synth.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd

